Last week, government officials presented an updated population action plan that projects the Island’s population at about 200,000 by 2035.
In a small province where not so long ago young people were flocking to western Canada en masse, and still leave PEI in significant numbers, this is good news, especially for industries experiencing a chronic labour shortage with many retiring in the near future.
But our little Island is facing critical challenges on a number of fronts already, and a 20 per cent increase in population in just 13 years would massively increase the strain on those pressure points.
We’ve seen very little political will to address current problems on files like health care and housing. Will current and future governments plan sufficiently for such a major increase?
For starters, our health care system is already failing many of the 167,000 or so Island residents we have now. It’s hard to imagine it could ever adequately meet the needs of 200,000.
Housing is scarce as is, and the vast majority of long-term rental options are unaffordable. Even in smaller centres like Montague, units in newly constructed buildings are starting at well north of $1,000.
Part of the housing issue is simple geography. The most attractive places for new settlements were those with access to rivers or harbours, and in the case of Charlottetown, the city is simply running out of space.
Can our schools accommodate a major rise in enrollment? Some are perhaps underutilized now but that would be the exception to the rule.
Transit would have to be improved, ideally with a public system instead of the subsidized private model currently used.
If these issues and others are addressed with strong planning, 200,000 people on PEI can be a very good thing. That’s a big if.
