Hugh MacDonald has his reading glasses on and his pencil sharpened. All that’s missing from this image is more Christmas essays to peruse - stories that the public likes to share with this newspaper’s readers.
The Eastern Graphic has published your essays in a special Christmas section for decades now. And each year, with Mr MacDonald as our judge, the entries have been getting more creative and entertaining.
The rules to enter are simple but the deadline is looming quickly - all entries must be submitted to us by Thursday, December 8 - just one day from now.
The stories can be Christmas-related topics of your choosing but we do have a few suggestions in case the absence of snow is blocking the creative juices. These include: New traditions due to escalating costs; Favourite food/treats at Christmas and what makes them special and what you would do if you were Santa.
We do our best to publish all entries and those that have risen to the top will receive rewards for their efforts. First prize in the adult category is $200 and second will be awarded $100. In the child’s category Mr MacDonald’s favourite entry will receive $100 and second prize is $50.
Where possible please include a photo of yourself or a story-related image to dress up your entry.
There is no word limit but we ask you use discretion (no novels please) and if four or five paragraphs sums up your thoughts, then that’s okay too.
To save time sending your entry by email is the most efficient. Since it’s so close to deadline it may not be a good idea to rely on Canada Post for delivery (their elves are already feeling the extra push to get mail to its destination before the holidays). Entries can also be dropped off at our office on Main Street north (beside Pizza Delight). There is a drop box beside the front door and we check it daily. The other option is to hand deliver it to us during regular business hours.
Please remember to add your name, address and telephone number (the number isn’t for publication). Send entries to editor@peicanada.com
Thanks to those who have already submitted their stories and we look forward to receiving more this week.
