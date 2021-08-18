Editor:
Some thoughts for a muggy summer day. Well, the big secret is out with the new World Climate Change Report. Mother Earth has had more than enough, and she’s fighting back.
Need pictures instead of words? Okay, go to Youtube. Some key words: Wildfires - The Biggest - Siberia. Drought: Hoover Dam. Floods - Europe and China. China - Seventeen Dams Collapse, but only one shown on TV; the one showing heroic soldiers with a large Chinese flag. The other 16 videos were smuggled out. Then check Antarctica. Or don’t look at the videos. It’s chaos. The report basically says we can expect more extreme and quick changes in the weather.
It leads to the question, ‘Why are conditions still so good here?’ Many answers, but for most of us - luck. All bets are off.
So what can Islanders do to help stop the destruction of the delicate ozone layer? Well, for one, stop cutting grass. Each lawnmower puts out as much carbon dioxide as 11 cars. So each pass you make, you have 10 cars following you. No one has ever said at a funeral, “Well, they didn’t help the community much, but what a lawn!” Try hay or clover, or planting trees for your grandchildren. Get a new hobby.
Please stop poisoning and wasting our water. Everywhere. It can’t last forever. On the plus side, check out Australia’s Zero Day, the day all cities would run out of water. With conservation the day got pushed further and further back; now they don’t need it anymore. See San Diego, California’s solution.
Or, again, don’t bother. But if everyone in the world feels the same way, it would be hellish. Actually, in a lot of places it already is.
Hold onto your hats, it’s going to be quite a ride.
Gary Walker,
North Rustico
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.