Have you been keeping track of some of the product shortages we’ve been experiencing this past year? Many have come and gone, like toilet paper, sanitary wipes, flour and, inexplicably, small water craft. Some you never saw coming, like hot tubs, new trucks, lumber, dark chocolate bars (sea salt I’m looking at you), washer/dryer combos and toilets.
I was told by someone looking to buy a white washer/dryer combo that the delivery time would be 29 weeks. Twenty-nine weeks! I realize this is tied to those looking to upgrade, current construction requirements, and COVID-related production shortages, but still, 29 weeks. For perspective, if you ordered today, March 31, you’d take delivery of your new washer/dryer set on October 20. Possibly.
These shortages I actually understand. But, cat food? If you walk down any pet food aisle in any Island supermarket there’s plenty of cat food. But, what if your cat needs ‘specialized’ cat food. I have one that does as a result of some digestive problems. You might recall my February 17 column where I detailed trying to give my cat Snare some pills to cure his ailment. He had been losing weight at an alarming rate, but now, I’m glad to report he’s gained about three pounds, thanks to his new, vet-recommended diet of ‘Hypoallergenic Hydrolyzed Protein’ cat food. And let me tell you, you can’t find this stuff in any grocery aisle.
There are two cats in play, and it’s impossible to feed them separately. So I thought I should get the biggest bag of Hypoallergenic Hydrolyzed Protein cat food I could buy, but the vet only had a 1.5 kilogram bag. The cost with tax was $42.26. That lasted the two cats a little more than a week. I went back and asked if they had something like an 8kg bag, but they didn’t. It’s available, but just not in stock. In fact they were facing, and here it comes, a shortage of the Hypoallergenic Hydrolyzed Protein cat food, so I had them order me an 8kg bag while I purchased another bag for $42.26. So that was $84.52 for two weeks of cat food.
By comparison, I checked some cat food prices at Walmart. I mean, when we first got these cats, they just ate regular cat food. Like an 8kg bag of Purina Cat Chow that sells for $22.98, or as I like to call it, half the price of a 1.5kg bag of Hypoallergenic Hydrolyzed Protein Cat food. By the way, a 1.5kg bag of Friskies sells for $3.98. (Just to refresh, a 1.5kg bag of Hypoallergenic Hydrolyzed Protein cat food? $42.26)
This past week, I went in to see if my 8kg bag had arrived and it hadn’t, still back-ordered, not sure of delivery date, but I could upgrade to a 3.5kg bag for $65.45. I took it, because it had been a week and, well, we were nearly out of the 1.5kg bag. I figure this new bigger bag should last about three weeks, which is progress.
Breaking this down, I got an extra 2kg of food for $23 more. I’m doing the math on the cost of an 8kg bag, but all I can come up with is, it isn’t going to be pretty. I’m clearly looking at over $1,200 per year just to feed the cats, and that depends on how quickly I can get to a constant supply of 8kg bags.
So in order to keep the Hypoallergenic Hydrolyzed Protein cat food coming, we’re going to have to look at savings elsewhere. So far I’ve ruled out wine, travel, gifts for the grandkids, anything to do with golf, dining out, cinnamon buns, ordering in, streaming services, sea salt dark chocolate bars (when available), and getting more cats. So far, that last one is the only real savings I’ve come up with.
