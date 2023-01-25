Kudos to Robert Webster, an Islander now living in Calgary, for using the platform offered him in a recent column by Melissa Batchilder to shine a light on mental illness.
It’s not easy to open up publicly about living with mental illness, and perhaps more so for men, who often grow up learning to internalize their feelings and outwardly project a masculine image.
But mental illness kills. It is the leading cause of suicide. It can also result in harm to others if left untreated and unsaid. It is so important to talk about mental health, even if it’s scary.
Speaking up helps the sufferer and it helps others. Some people struggling with depression don’t realize they have a medical issue. Many believe they are all alone. So to hear another person talk about it can be very powerful and break down those walls preventing them from seeking help.
For one small example, Mr Webster describes his depression and anxiety as the black dog. So do I. It originates from Winston Churchill. But just a small phrase like that helps fellow sufferers relate to one another and feel a little bit less alone.
Mr Webster says his gravest concern is for “those tough guys who don’t get help and wind up dying from suicide.” They are the hardest to reach, but also the most critical to reach before it’s too late.
He also doesn’t shy away from talking about his brushes with suicide. There is no shame in having mental health issues, or in finding yourself on the brink, and there is certainly no shame in talking about it.
“It’s the last thing in the world you want to do, but it’s the only thing that will help us all.”
