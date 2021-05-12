The cycle of kindness

Recently I heard a warm and touching story and would like to share it with all of you.
My friend Lynn moved to the Island two years ago, since her daughter is a nun at GWBI. There was a time when there was a leak in the roof of her house. She was pretty new to the Island and was unfamiliar with everything here. She managed to contact a few roof repair companies. One contractor replied that his schedule was rather full and she would have to wait a few months for his service.
It was totally beyond my friend’s expectation when he came by a few days later. He knew from the weather forecast there would be a lot of rain in the coming days and would expect my friend to be very worried about the leaky roof. He climbed up and skillfully replaced the tile that was causing the leak. He even told her not to feel obligated to contract the major repair job to him. Moreover, he wasn’t going to charge her for that day’s service.
I was surprised to learn this. How can there be such an amazing person? Most businessmen want to make profit but not this contractor. He just wanted to help my friend solve her problem. It was not about making money. What a beautiful heart he has.
A few months later my friend engaged the service of his company to do a major repair. Two young chaps came. It was the end of October and was already kind of chilly for us who came from the subtropical region. My friend wanted to keep them warm and replenished, as a mother would. So she would frequently offer to make them hot coffee, hot chocolate and snacks, and would also offer to heat up their lunch so as to provide warmth and restore energy to the body.
Initially the two men declined politely but perhaps to satisfy her wish, they gladly accepted her sincere offers eventually. How beautiful this motherly love is. And equally so is the two young men’s acceptance of her kindness.
What left me with a deep impression was the radiance in her eyes when she was recounting her experience with the two young men. She was full of praise and admiration for them as both were working to save for their future. One was saving for further education, while the other was saving for a dream home. Their down-to-earth and serious attitude at work was impressive, something that seemed to be missing in youth in other places. This reminded me of a similar experience, where a young plumber came over to my house. His serious and responsible attitude in getting the pipes fixed earned a hundred likes from me.
I always feel our community here is so blissfully filled with loving kindness. Just like what I have shared, a kindhearted contractor touched my friend’s heart and in turn she showed two young men the same care she would give to her own daughter who’s about the same age as them. The men did a great repair job which gave my friend a sense of safety and security living in the house. The cycle of kindness keeps going round and round. This warm, considerate and thoughtful atmosphere is exactly what I often experience on the Island. How wonderful.
