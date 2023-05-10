Volunteers with the Hillcrest Community Garden, from left, are Roger and Lenore Andrew, Edgar Dewar, Melissa Mullen and student minister Timothy Wisnicki. Registrations are now being taken for gardeners who want to tend a plot for this season at the Hillcrest United gardens on Wood Islands Hill in Montague.
As the traditional folk tune ‘The Garden Song’ says - All it takes is a rake and a hoe and a piece of fertile ground ...
The Hillcrest Community Garden has all of that and more for community members who want to reserve a garden plot to grow their own produce this summer.
Located just behind the United Church on Wood Islands Hill in Montague the garden which started a decade ago has expanded over the years.
The first year a small swath of land was tilled for Sunday School students to grow and then sell produce as a fundraiser to help build a school in Kenya through Farmers Helping Farmers.
Over the years the garden was expanded and community members were invited to tend their own plot.
Now there are 25 plots, says Lenore Andrew, one of several volunteers who sits on the committee to operate the annual program.
“We want to emphasize this garden is for the use of the whole community.”
Plots range in size. For the avid gardener there are 400+ square-foot plots and for someone just starting out and may be unsure how much they want to take on smaller plots can be constructed, she added. Some plots have already been reserved, but anyone interested in reserving a space can call the church office at 902 838-2698.
An orientation day for all gardeners who register will be scheduled for late May.
Thanks to funding from PEI Food Security Initiative, a provincial government program, tools were purchased as well as having a storage shed built along with a double compost enclosure.
“The investment of tools could be a barrier for some people so being able to provide that is an asset,” said student minister Timothy Wisnicki.
A weatherproof bulletin board is also on-site, an addition which Melissa Mullen said helps keep everyone connected.
“We have all the tools anyone would need and everything is all set up to make it easy,” Ms Mullen said, describing the hose stands set up in strategic places.
Most planting will begin in late May and early June, but this year, thanks to some warm dry weather in early April, the gardens are all tilled and ready to go a week or so early this season.
Edgar Dewar of Montague has been doing the tilling since the project began.
He points out one of the most significant benefits of gardening, especially these days when the cost of food is on the rise.
“A community garden is probably the most cost effective way for someone to supplement their food,” Mr Dewar said. “For the price of a few seeds and a little effort they can produce a tremendous amount of food.”
Whether socializing with fellow gardeners or spending some time in solitude tending their own plot, Ms Andrew said they want to make sure people can reap the benefits of using the space.
Tucked in behind the church parking lot away from the busy road and surrounded on two sides by trees,“it is a quite peaceful spot,” she said.
