Normally I wouldn’t write about playing golf. I like to relate ‘slice of life’ experiences, but this week’s ‘experience’ happened during a game of golf. Note, golfers are already groaning at the ‘slice’ reference I just made.
Last week four of us set out to play Dundarave. My cart partner was Boomer. Yep, that Boomer, the weather, baking and bike shorts guy. To protect the innocent the other two shall remain nameless. But it was a fun group!
Dundarave is my favourite PEI course. Its 120 or so red clay bunkers make it less desirable for some and that’s fine. In COVID times, the bunkers are not maintained to a normal extent, and it’s pretty sparse when it comes to actual sand or fine red clay in them, meaning the surface in all of them is pretty darn hard. This is an important fact to keep in mind moving forward.
Things went smoothly for me on the first hole. On the second, however, my third shot landed in the bunker in front of the green. Seven shots later I was out of the bunker. Seven. I had actually formed another bunker, in the bunker, hacking my way out of the bunker. You may wonder how something like this happens. So do I. My playing partners were both bemused and horrified at my ineptness. So was I.
On the 8th hole, my second shot sailed into a bunker in front of the green. Four shots later I was out. Calculators are not usually a piece of equipment I carry in my golf bag, but my need for one was growing by the minute.
On the 9th hole, Boomer and I were standing at our drives when the course marshall approached us and wanted to know if anyone in our group had lost a 9 iron. It was certainly interesting to see a club that looked like it was manufactured in the 1990s. I checked with everyone else and reported it wasn’t ours, even after the marshall indicated it was found a few holes back and there was no one behind us.
As we left the 12th green and got in the cart to drive to the next tee, Boomer started announcing the 8th race at Red Shores. “... And they’re off and pacing.” I didn’t know what to make of that, other than the fact it was pretty good, and I never did find out who won, or if there are actual horses with the names he used.
As we left the 13th green, I told our scorekeeper if I hadn’t taken four shots in the bunker, I would have parred the hole. So, that’s 15 shots out of three bunkers ... so far. As we headed to the cart, Boomer turned around and proclaimed, “hey, I think I lost my 9 iron.” Indeed he had, many holes ago, but at least we knew exactly where it was.
My drive on the 16th hole landed in the bunker in front of the green. Oh, boy, not again. If you’re standing on the green looking back, the sloped bunker is so deep, you wouldn’t be able to see my head. I estimated the drop at 6-8 feet, but clearly it felt like it could have been 20. I was about 45 yards from the green. Based on my bunker play to this point, I was staring directly at another 4-7 shots before exiting the bunker.
Not this time. Not on my watch.
I threw caution to the wind, grabbed my putter, and before you could say “the mighty Casey has struck out” I walloped the ball so hard, it ricocheted off the top lip of the bunker, popped in the air, shot forward, and rolled onto the green 30 feet from the pin. I then calmly proceeded to sink the putt to the amazement, perhaps astonishment, yes, astonishment for sure, of my fellow players for a birdie 3 on the par-4 hole.
And that my friends made my 16 bunker shots that day totally worth it!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.