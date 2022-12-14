No one is more worthy of a star player award than Doug MacLean - a loyal friend, committed teammate and, above all else, a man devoted to family.
Sadly, Doug passed away early last week at age 67, but the score sheet shows his indelible record.
You always knew when Doug MacLean was in the building. Inevitably, you’d hear laughter from anyone within earshot of his classic witty remarks.
Doug had the capacity to be a paid entertainer. He could draw on snippets, with little obvious effort, about characters, not just within his circle here in eastern PEI, but also, across the region and beyond the borders of this small sandbar of a province. He penned his own script.
Doug was a storyteller, a mimic and a creator of often the most outlandish ideas that, in truth, at times, weren’t all that far-fetched or as he would say “tremendous”. Collectively, those thoughts were fodder for his comedic repertoire, and were always in fun.
Doug was respectful to all, and eager to assist anyone who might need a helping hand. His generous heart was as transparent as his passion for sports, especially hockey.
It would be easy to think that someone from a small town would have a trivial impact on others but through his involvement in hockey, with his co-workers, teammates, friends and his family, Doug’s impact was expansive.
The Montague businessman was a talker, few will argue, but he was also a keen listener. Those who knew him would appreciate his presentation of a story: starting off slowly, gaining momentum along the way as his tale progressed - with hardly a break between words - to the always climactic punchline. He might even look you straight in the eyes and end with a quick, “What do you think?”
There was no pretense with Doug MacLean, he was who he was. Those basic traits earned him respect and appreciation.
As a blanket of shock and sadness weighs heavy on those who knew Doug, we are reminded to take warmth from his kindness, empathy and goodwill toward others.
The draft hand picks from the elite - Doug MacLean was just that in sports and in life. He can wear his jersey with pride. And without a doubt there’s a big ‘C’ on his chest for all to admire and remember.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
