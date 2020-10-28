The following is an open letter to the prime minister which was presented to Cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay at his office in Montague on Friday, October 23, 2020:
To the Right Honourable Justin Trudeau
Dear Prime Minister Trudeau,
We urge you to act quickly and forcefully on measures to address global warming contained in the throne speech of September 23. In the words of Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, “It’s time to stop pretending we can solve the climate crisis without treating it as a crisis.” The scientific community could not be more explicit in warning that human activity is about to trigger runaway, unstoppable increases in global temperature.
Our message is clear:
The last four years produced little progress on lowering C02 emissions while billions of dollars were directed toward the fossil fuel industry. In order for Canada to achieve a net-zero carbon economy by mid-century, which it must, the government has to stop pandering to shortsighted partisan interests and politicians whose main concern is their own political fortunes. It must cease treating climate change as a political crisis that can be managed by funding both green initiatives and C02 polluters.
As such, federal infrastructure grants to the provinces must be accompanied by stringent requirements that spending be entirely directed at lowering carbon emissions. This would accelerate among other projects, the establishment of public transit systems powered by electric buses and boost clean energy production and transmission.
All tax revenues arising from a carbon tax must be used to fund green initiatives. Many Canadian taxpayers who readily accept the need for a carbon tax are appalled to see certain provinces spend these revenues on encouraging the consumption of fossil fuels - with the approval of the federal government.
A new report from researchers at Queen’s University estimates the cost of meeting our 2030 emissions target at $128 billion over 10 years (provided equivalent dollars aren’t being spent on funding emitters.) This amount is well within the capacity of a government that has already committed $300 billion to its COVID-19 response.
We call on your government to act with single purpose in meeting our commitments to the world and to future generations. The duplicity must end now.
Michael Pagé,
On behalf of Fridays For Futures Climate Action Group,
Cardigan Riding
