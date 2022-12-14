After a couple of years hiatus due to COVID restrictions, Souris is pleased once again to host the Eastern Kings Regional 55-Plus Games in January 2023.
Registration deadline is Tuesday, January 23. Forms are now available at the town halls in Souris and Montague, at the Village of St Peter’s office and the St Peter’s Complex as well as online at the PEI 55+ Games Society’s website. All events are $5 per person along with a $5 administration fee.
Starting on Tuesday, January 10, Crokinole Singles (9 am) and Doubles (1 pm) will be played at the St Peter’s Circle Club (maximum 40 participants).
On Wednesday, January 11, Curling (max 40 participants) begins at 9 am and Washer Toss (max 10 teams) at 7 pm that evening at the Eastern Kings Sportsplex. Darts will take place on Wednesday at Souris Legion the same evening at 7 pm.
On Thursday, January 12, Hockey begins at 10:30 am and in the evening, Recreational Pickleball begins at 6 pm and Cribbage starts at 7 pm at Souris Regional School.
On Friday, January 13, Duplicate Bridge will take place at the Silver Threads Club at 1 pm.
The final seven events take place on Saturday, January 14. These include: Auction 45s at 9 am at Silver Threads Club; 5km Run at 9 am at Eastern Kings Sportsplex; Women’s Competitive Pickleball, 9 am at Souris Regional; Men’s Competitive Pickleball, 1 pm; Shuffleboard, 10 am at Souris Legion; Scrabble, 1 pm at Silver Threads Club and Snowshoeing, 6:30 pm at Souris Striders Ski Club.
Lunch will be provided on Saturday at St Mary’s Parish Hall, 66 Main Street from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. There is no charge but donations will be graciously accepted.
