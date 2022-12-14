55 plus games

From the left are Chair Kenny Peters, Mab Ching, Norman MacIntosh, Thelma MacDonald, John Henry Whalen and Shave MacClure. Missing: Bev Thomas, Frank McNally and Paul Deveau. Sara Deveau photo

After a couple of years hiatus due to COVID restrictions, Souris is pleased once again to host the Eastern Kings Regional 55-Plus Games in January 2023.

Registration deadline is Tuesday, January 23. Forms are now available at the town halls in Souris and Montague, at the Village of St Peter’s office and the St Peter’s Complex as well as online at the PEI 55+ Games Society’s website. All events are $5 per person along with a $5 administration fee.

