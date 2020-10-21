Scroll back to October 2019 and the picture is significantly different.
Arenas were either open or busy preparing for the start of minor hockey, ringette, skating and all sorts of on-ice activities.
The facilities will open as per usual in 2020 but there is a whole new set of rules to follow for both the players and those committed to cheering sections.
Most will understand the lament: those who spend copious hours there regardless who is playing, practicing or skating and others who ink in specific dates and times to watch their favourite players/teams.
The number of adults allowed in for their child’s ice time is laid out in the new rules as is seating for the adults. Standing along the boards will not be permitted. Masks are mandatory.
The rules, which are non-negotiable, are extensive but necessary to enable the rinks to open at all.
Concessions must be made to ensure teams get on the ice this winter and the players, after all, are the most important factor in the equation: in regards to both physical and mental well-being.
The real pressure in these current circumstances lies in policing the rules. That onus falls on the shoulders of arena management - people that the public sometimes take for granted.
They are tasked with everything from juggling ice schedules to ensuring everything within the facility runs smoothly, staffing, ice conditions and more. The extra cleaning and sanitizing necessary during COVID alone could send the most dedicated into a tailspin.
The most we can do is respect the changes and the overseers.
There is also local business to consider in this new layout.
No one has a crystal ball to see how the pandemic will play out but communities benefit greatly from tournaments and games.
In their absence restaurants, service stations, convenience stores and others stand to lose out significantly.
Once again, the least we can do is support local business on a day-to-day basis. The time has never been more urgent to commit to local. In the end we all stand to gain.
Inarguably it’s a different time but strength can be gained by standing united for the betterment of all concerned.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
