A year ago, most Islanders could not have imagined such a devastating hurricane visiting our province, leaving a swathe of destruction like none other in the province’s history.
It goes without saying the process of not only cleaning up the vast acres of forestland destroyed in this overwhelming natural disaster – but restoring that same forest – will take decades.
Centuries ago, before European settlement, most of PEI was covered in hardwood forest, pockets of which still survive today known as Acadian Forest. The desire to clear increasingly large plots for farmland led to the cutting down of much of this forest.
In recent decades, in a bid to contribute to reforestation efforts, the provincial government has replanted many areas of the province, but this has largely been in the form of monoculture, white pines, and spruce that in comparison to many hardwood species are weaker and don’t hold up nearly as well to high winds.
This was evident during Hurricane Fiona when many of these forests planted in recent decades were completely wiped out. Sections of hardwood forests, on the other hand, while sustaining damage, served as more of a buffer due to their strength and therefore had higher rates of survival.
Due to erosion brought about by factors such as climate change, PEI gets a bit smaller each year. Warming seas could mean more hurricanes such as the one that swept through here in late September. Therefore, governments and conservationist groups must be more proactive in preserving our soil, which can be achieved through not only replanting trees, but – as much as possible – the Island’s old-growth forests that once dominated the landscape.
More areas of hardwood forest not only enhance the beauty of PEI’s landscape but will also be better for building and construction as they tend to stand the test of time.
