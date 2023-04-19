Jeff Hutcheson

I’ve long been an advocate about the kinds of luggage there are when traveling by plane. There are two kinds.  Carry-on, and lost. I’ve repeated it a million times, written about it here, and bored co-workers with my theory for decades.

How was I to know the pandemic would not only embolden, but in thousands, make that tens of thousands, of unfortunate cases, actually prove my point?

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.