I’ve long been an advocate about the kinds of luggage there are when traveling by plane. There are two kinds. Carry-on, and lost. I’ve repeated it a million times, written about it here, and bored co-workers with my theory for decades.
How was I to know the pandemic would not only embolden, but in thousands, make that tens of thousands, of unfortunate cases, actually prove my point?
I can’t remember the last time I checked a bag. It ‘may’ have been in November of 2017, when I hosted a 13 day river cruise trip to Cambodia and Vietnam, but I can’t be sure. It was so hot, you barely needed clothes, let alone a bagful of them. Safe to say, it’s an extremely rare event. In the face of all this, I decided to check a bag for my trip to Ontario last week. I had a ‘gala’ event to attend, in addition to several other engagements, so I thought, what the heck, I’ll check a bag for my more formal clothes so they don’t get disheveled in transit. I would also take my trusty carry-on bag for things like personal items and my electronics and I threw a jacket in there as well.
I flew out of Moncton on Westjet and was really pumped to see my bag actually being loaded on the plane. I was on a direct flight, my bag was loaded and there was plenty of room for my small carry-on. What could go wrong? Keep in mind, in the last 100 flights I have taken, my best guess is I’ve checked a bag once. Maybe.
We arrived at Pearson and parked at the Terminal 3 satellite terminal, which is several hundred yards from the main Terminal 3. I got off the plane, grabbed my carry-on and headed to pick up my car rental, which for some reason was over at Terminal 1. We had parked at the end of the satellite terminal so it was a long walk to just get to the tunnel to get to the main Terminal 3. That walk is brutally long. But just for a bit of exercise I decided to walk, instead of taking the three moving sidewalks. Turns out it’s a bit of a cardio workout. Think Boomer inspiring you in a spinning class. At the end of the tunnel you can either walk up 61 steps or take the escalator. I considered the steps, but since I wanted to get my heart rate back to normal I chose the escalator.
From there, it’s up another escalator, down another long hallway, down again, then out to the main arrivals area. I then had to walk down past four exits to arrive at the elevator to take me to the area where I had to walk again to get the train to Terminal 1. It was up another escalator, and then on the train and over to Terminal 1. Once there, down another escalator and a walk through the 5th floor of the parking garage. Then another elevator down to the first floor car rental location. Whew! Quite the workout but I made it.
I was the only customer, so I was in and out in a flash. Thank goodness I didn’t drive away before noticing it. Noticing what?
If you were following along closely here you might have picked up my mistake. At no point in my story did I stop to pick up my checked bag. That’s right. I completely forgot I had checked a bag. I just left it merrily spinning around on luggage carousel number 4, which in my defense, had no bags on it when I walked by. Back at the car rental area, I was panicking and retraced my many steps and made my way back to Terminal 3 where it was surprisingly easy to re-enter the baggage claim area where I found my bag still going round and round. I was pleased to see it had made some friends in my absence. I grabbed my bag, and yep, another mini workout later I was on the road.
My flight routine has rarely included a stop to pick up checked luggage. It always includes carry-on. It was such a long way from plane to luggage retrieval I must have just reverted back to the old days where my routine would see me just whisk myself out of the airport as fast as I could with my carry-on bag.
All good things must come to pass. So, now I guess it’s ‘carry-on and lost’ or ‘carry-on and forgot.’ The end of an era.
