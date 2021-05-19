The Editor:
In case you are interested in knowing why some people decide and choose to bring about mass killings aka murders of others the following explanation may provide some possible answers. The Big Bang theory may provide at least some thoughts and ideas as to what mentally ill individuals and gang bangers are thinking, what motivates them and what their expected outcomes are.
Being a misfit and a nobody with guns are prerequisites needed to become attracted to the possibility of becoming banger somebodies, with guns, who are willing to shoot as many others as it takes to become somebodies. These types of fools believe and say the following: “negative celebrity is better than no celebrity at all” and the media will give them instant national and global recognition and celebrity for their mass murders. One theory doesn’t fit all but in general this is what is going on with individuals and gang bangers. These people who are obsessed with the desire to harm and/or killing others should shoot themselves first and become heroes by leaving a note explaining their intentions to not needlessly kill other innocent children and adults but only themselves, before carrying out their plans. These types of people, unfortunately, couldn’t qualify to join the military (because of their state of mental illness) in order to possibly satisfy their desire to legally kill others, defensively, in battles/wars.
These types of people could fulfill their desire to only harm others by getting involved in professional physical contact sports ie: boxing, wrestling, hockey, football, motor sports, etc which could positively lead to major visibility and celebrity locally, nationally or even globally.
All individuals and gang bangers should go into recovery to regain their sanity by unpacking their hateful mindsets and reclaim their productive and positive lives for themselves, their kids, families and others.
Civilians or even bangers really don’t need military style weapons in their hunters’ arsenals or even possession for any reason at all - positive or negative.
James Halstrum,
Montague
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.