Friday was a very large day at The Eastern Graphic for me - my final day after over 33 years. February 1st, 1988 was my first day at the paper.
On May 27, I was spoiled by everyone at The Graphic at a wonderful party where they ruined my eye makeup with their kind words. Lots of laughs and great memories were shared. They even had Canadian singer-songwriter and actress Jann Arden do a cameo in my honour.
Over the past three decades, we have seen lots of changes and challenges at The Graphic. The one that impacted me the most was the Saturday our Publisher, Jim MacNeill, passed away. This was devastating for all of us, as he always had our backs, was bigger than life in our communities, and was our leader. But, we persevered, worked together like the team Jim instilled in us to be, and ‘The Lively One’ showed up on the newsstand on Wednesday, just as our faithful readers expected.
I have had the pleasure to work with, and for, so many talented people over the years, and for this, I will be eternally grateful to Jim for saying to me, “Come and sell advertising, I think you will like it!”
I thank you for welcoming me into your businesses, your homes and your lives. For trusting me and The Graphic team with your grand openings, anniversaries and community events. I have been blessed that so many of these relationships have blossomed into lifelong friendships.
Jim, Stacey, Stephanie and Liam, thanks for your patience as I navigated the work-life balance thing; I am hoping for a bit more family time in the future with all of you.
In closing, please stay in touch, I may not be running up the stairs at 530 Main Street in Montague, but you will find me downstairs in the same building in the Coldwell Banker Parker Realty office.
