Thursday, October 28, at 8 pm will be the finale of The Egg Farmers of Prince Edward Island Close to the Ground concert series 2021. This week Fiddlers’ Sons and Keelin Wedge welcome special guests Lester MacPherson and Mr Jim Williams.
Lester MacPherson, known as the Island’s Country Gentleman, has been playing his brand of classic country music across PEI and the Maritimes for decades. He has performed at countless benefits, ceilidhs, concerts, festivals and events. He has shared the stage with many of the region’s most popular entertainers including Smiling Bill MacCormack and Bugsy Green. His albums have garnered several music awards and nominations. He will be accompanied at Kaylee Hall, Thursday night by guitar player and vocalist Jim Williams. Williams is a sought-after side man, and has performed with several popular Island bands over the years including Midnight Holler, Rumors and Shortcut. He currently accompanies dynamic Island artist, Chad Matthews, and plays and sings a variety of musical styles.
It has been a year like no other at Kaylee Hall, and I would like to sign off with a word of thanks to those who made it possible. We simply wouldn’t be able to operate, especially this fall, without the generosity of our title sponsor The Egg Farmers of Prince Edward Island. A special tip of the hat to them, for all of the swag they gave us this year including reusable bags, pens and microwave egg cookers. I am especially grateful for the cookers, because our 9-year-old actually made her own breakfast using them this Saturday. Dad’s days in the kitchen may be numbered! Many thanks to our event sponsors - The Island’s Country 95.1 FM CFCY, Provincial Credit Union, The Eastern Graphic, Nabuurs Gardens, MR Seafoods, and Lobster Prince Edward Island.
We also enjoyed assistance from many program sponsors whose listings you will find in our event brochures. I am very proud to associate our music and events with so many community-minded businesses in our area. If you like the concerts, be sure to give them all a tip of the hat the next time you need their products and services.
A special thanks goes to the Fraser Family, Gary, Charlene, Scotty, Danny, Lorne and other devoted Fraser family volunteers including Heather Kemp, Judy Johnston, Delores Johnson and Gerald and Judy Butler.
My respect and gratitude goes out to the best bandmates a singer ever had - John B. Webster, Courtney Hogan-Chandler and Keelin Wedge. A big thank you to stagehand Chad Acorn for all the help setting up and tearing down each week. Thanks to all of our extraordinary guests this season, there were many musical highlights throughout an uncertain fall for all of us.
Most sincere praise goes to my partner in crime, Marlene MacDonald, who does so much, but mostly spreads good cheer by simply being her charming self.
Last and most important is a sincere word of thanks to all of the local music enthusiasts who attended our shows. Your support means a great deal. I hope to see you all out Thursday night for our finale, it’s always a dandy!
