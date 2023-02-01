I have flown a lot. Like probably close to 950 flights alone, to and from PEI, in the 12 years I commuted weekly from Toronto from 2004 to 2016. I also logged hundreds of flights across the country and indeed to parts of the world in my tenure at Canada AM. To say I’ve flown 2,000 times would not be exaggerating. I thought I had seen and heard it all. But, apparently I had not.
During my peak flying years, which would be the 2004-2016 period, with both commuting and work flying, I considered myself a pretty savvy flier. Family and friends would come to me for flying tips and advice. I was on a first name basis with many of the working and security staff at Charlottetown Airport. I knew years ago, there were only two kinds of luggage. Carry on and lost. I used to get kidded by co-workers and friends by saying that all the time, but ... well, just look at today’s mess and it’s truer than ever. I was an expert at not having to retrieve my luggage from a charity auction in Guam.
I knew the best seats, where the exit rows were in every plane, the location of every gate at Pearson and the best time to fly to avoid security line-ups (spoiler alert, it is, or at least was, around the noon hour). I became an expert at re-booking a cancelled flight even if it meant an extra stop, and manipulated the ‘you will not be charged if your booking is cancelled within 24 hours’ clause to perfection, sometimes booking two or three flights just to make sure I beat the weather and got home. (The key to this strategy was remembering to cancel the extra flights within the 24-hour time frame!)
There were certainly some flights to remember. A flight in 2017 from Hopedale, Labrador to Goose Bay comes to mind. The small plane held 19 people, and the flight from this tiny hamlet was bursting full. But our total number of passengers was actually 22. That’s because of the triplets. It was so cramped and there was so little room, the three babies were lovingly passed around the cabin during the flight so mom didn’t have to look after all of them at once. Then there was the flight from Halifax to PEI in an 18-seat Beechcraft where we turned around 10 minutes into the flight and returned to the runway in Halifax. As we were going in, you couldn’t help but notice fire trucks and ambulances lining the runway, which we flew right over, 100 feet above, without landing. We came back around and landed, and the pilot informed us they had trouble with the landing gear indicator and the fly-by was a precaution to make sure it was down. I never inquired what the emergency crews were for, but I think we all knew.
And I’ve seen the idiots. People who are pushy and demanding. People who get up after landing, while the plane is still moving, to retrieve their overhead bags. Drunk people who think they’re sober. The idiot file is never ending.
Yet after all this, something happened late Saturday night I’d never seen or heard before. I was on a Flair flight from Montreal to Halifax. We took off, and the cabin lights were dimmed for the flight. About 20 minutes in, an announcement came from the in-charge flight attendant. He wanted to remind us that while a parent and child could use the washroom together, the main purpose of the announcement was to tell us there was only one adult allowed in a washroom at a time, please, only one adult in the washroom at a time. It didn’t take long to process the meaning of that little gem.
Heather and I had booked an exit row, and lucked out with us being the only two for the three seats. Just before landing, the flight attendant came, and oddly, and seemingly randomly, asked me if we were seated in these seats when we took off. Yes we were.
