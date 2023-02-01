Jeff

I have flown a lot. Like probably close to 950 flights alone, to and from PEI, in the 12 years I commuted weekly from Toronto from 2004 to 2016. I also logged hundreds of flights across the country and indeed to parts of the world in my tenure at Canada AM. To say I’ve flown 2,000 times would not be exaggerating. I thought I had seen and heard it all. But, apparently I had not.

During my peak flying years, which would be the 2004-2016 period, with both commuting and work flying, I considered myself a pretty savvy flier. Family and friends would come to me for flying tips and advice. I was on a first name basis with many of the working and security staff at Charlottetown Airport. I knew years ago, there were only two kinds of luggage. Carry on and lost. I used to get kidded by co-workers and friends by saying that all the time, but ... well, just look at today’s mess and it’s truer than ever. I was an expert at not having to retrieve my luggage from a charity auction in Guam.

