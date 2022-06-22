The topic of access to health care was top of mind for some of the dozen or so people who attended the public meeting on the Official Plan review for the Town of Souris last week.
Because health care falls under the responsibility of the province no solution can be found at the municipal level, said Mayor Joanne Dunphy, but that doesn’t mean town officials are passing the buck.
Far from it.
The mayor and her predecessors and a long list of community members, doctors included, have been on the front lines lobbying to “keep what we have” for years.
It is no secret rural health care on PEI takes a back seat when it comes to government. The proof of that is in the fact walk-in clinics are practically non existent outside the borders of PEI’s largest communities. And in the fact the powers that be seem to be in a constant state of trying to change community hospitals’ status from acute care facilities to long-term care extensions.
Whether it was the fight to keep dialysis treatment at Souris Hospital back in 2012, or the fight to keep acute care beds in 2013, it seems now again in 2022 community members are always ready to stand up and say enough already.
The important thing here is people aren’t just complaining, they are coming up with solutions and those solutions need to be taken seriously. It is the people on the front lines who know best how to keep a system working.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.