It must have been quite a feeling for all those soldiers who returned to their hometowns after the ravages of the Second World War.
Many may have thought they would never return after witnessing the loss of their fellow comrades who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
While their experiences are in no way a comparison to our yearning to return to a normal life, the desire we have to move on from living in the COVID twilight zone is very real.
Absolutely we have had it easy here on PEI, but that doesn’t mean we will one day flick a switch and suddenly there will be places to go and people to see.
Far from it. Jobs have been lost. Businesses have closed.
Some businesses will not reopen, others will, once we are on the other side of all this.
The provincial and federal governments intervening to keep the economy afloat has been the saving grace to many.
And so too was the regional success of last summer when the bubble opened for a time.
No doubt the announcement of another bubble, beginning June 27, if all stays well COVID-wise, is a welcome announcement for seasonal businesses tip to tip.
And the possibility of the opening of borders beyond the region later in the summer only adds to the optimism.
It is looking like by the end of summer we can slough off our isolation and cohort coats and freely roam to wherever we want.
Imagine that.
Charlotte MacAulay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.