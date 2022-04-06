If you’re looking to rent out your RV, motorcycle, limo, or passenger van that holds more than eight people, you’ll be out of luck. But your car, mini-van, pick-up truck, SUV? Now that’s what they’re looking for. Hey, I don’t make the rules, I just read them so you don’t have to.
So let’s back up here a little bit. A couple weeks ago, I think it came as absolutely no surprise to anyone that the rental car business on PEI is in crisis. To be fair, it’s pretty much the same North American wide. If you can get a car, prices aren’t just up ... they are way up.
According to a spokesman for the Island’s Tourist Industry Association, we are looking at being about 9,000 customer rentals short. That’s a significant number. Forget it if you haven’t already secured one for the summer high season. So, what to do, what to do?
Apparently one solution lies with TURO. Up until hearing the car rental story, I had never heard of them, but they’re kind of an Airbnb for cars. In fact they are Airbnb for cars. So far, they have 14 million members and 450,000 cars listed throughout 56 countries, and are currently in five provinces in Canada, the closest to us being Nova Scotia. TURO says they are working on coming to PEI, and a key thing is getting an agreement with an insurance company to make it happen. They’re not here yet.
How does this work? Well, after doing my research, it’s exactly like listing your home on a rental site, except it’s your car. You come up with a price, or they’ll suggest one, and prices on the website for cars in Ontario range from $44/day to $400/day if you’re looking for a high-end car. (One BMW I saw was $399/day with 100 free km/day and if you went over, the charge would be $3.69 per kilometre). You get anywhere from 65 to 90 per cent of the rental depending on the insurance package the renter opts to take and there are three options. You can also decide how many free kilometres to give.
Like a house on VRBO or Airbnb, you have to make the most of your listing. Got a pair of fuzzy dice hanging from the rear view mirror? Mention it. Is there a likelihood that a prospective renter might find some old McDonald’s French fries under the seat? Comes with free food. Has it been at least six months since one of your drunken friends got sick in the back seat? Mention your rigorous cleaning protocol. Still got sand on the floor mats after all your trips to the beach last summer? Welcome to PEI. Got a car seat that’s over fastened and won’t budge? Baby friendly. Pretty sure those tires have another 1,000 kilometres left on them? Well, I wouldn’t necessarily mention the tires. Six cup holders? That should be at the top of your listing.
Last week I punched in a three-day rental for Nova Scotia. In all of Nova Scotia, there were only 47 cars available. Certainly some weren’t listed because they were rented, but let’s say another 47 were rented. That would be less than 95 cars available in all of Nova Scotia. Over the course of the summer, those 95 cars might be able to satisfy 700 to 800 customers. (I’m completely guessing here, so I would consider this to be an extreme best-case scenario).
Back to PEI. We need to satisfy the needs of 9,000 customers. We’re going to need a lot more fuzzy dice to solve this dilemma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.