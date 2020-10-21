When a person exhibits a particular talent or ability we often say it runs in the family, and it was endowed by historical precedent. For instance, when my attempts to fix a machine of any kind inevitably leads to fits of frustration and cursing, my wife reminds me I come from a family of carpenters not mechanics.
But talents and abilities that run from one generation to another are not confined to families and can be exhibited by entire communities.
Prince Edward Island historically is a province of farmers and fishermen, and throughout our long history these two primary resource industries have relied upon local ingenuity and invention, and the mechanical genius of individuals who created machines to make work more efficient and productive.
The most celebrated Island mechanic of the19th century was Thomas Hall of Summerside, whose threshing machines and mills were exported throughout Canada and the northeastern United States and helped revolutionize farming at the time.
As both agriculture and the fishery sought to modernize and become more productive in the decades following the Second World War, once again local mechanics came to the rescue.
Our potato farmers and lobster fishermen needed made-on-the-Island solutions.
In the tradition of Thomas Hall, Donnie Allen of West Covehead began designing and manufacturing potato harvesters in the 1970s. Fifty years later, Allen Equipment Manufacturing Ltd is the largest manufacturer of its kind in Canada, and Allen harvesters, including the groundbreaking fully electric 3-row harvester, can be found throughout North America. Allen Equipment also makes harvesters for the blueberry industry at its modern plant located in rural Queens County.
Up west, the local mechanic and machinist tradition is strong.
My brother-in-law tells me there are five machine shops operating in the Tignish area alone, providing services mainly to the farmers and fishermen.
And a little further down the western road at Coleman is Trout River Industries, one of the most remarkable manufacturing enterprises in eastern Canada. Before Harvey Stewart designed and built his first live bottom trailer in 1990, large carriers dumped their loads. It was inefficient and sometimes risky with unstable loads sometimes causing a truck to roll over. The live bottom trailer eliminated all of that and loads could be transferred safely and efficiently.
Even the pioneering technology wizard of Space X and Tesla fame knows about Trout River Industries. Current gossip has it the local company has been asked to engineer a piece of apparatus for Musk’s hyperloop transportation project in California.
Hopefully, I have not disclosed a company secret.
Other Island companies like Gorman Controls Limited of South Melville manufacture specialized ventilation and refrigeration systems, work closely with local farmers, and have also developed international markets.
When it comes to the fishery, there have been important changes in equipment over the past 50 years, especially in trap design and the move from cotton twine to nylon for trap heads, from manilla rope to synthetic cordage, and the adoption of the electric bilge pump.
The shipbuilding industry of the 1800s is well documented, but Island craftsmen also built smaller vessels for both the inshore fishery and the pleasure boating community. The Johnnie Williams’ boatbuilding shop at Beach Point is legendary, and up in Alberton the Hutt Brothers have designed and constructed wooden hull lobster boats since 1965.
Just as wood gave way to iron and steel in the manufacturing of farm machinery, in the 1970s wood was replaced by fibreglass in the construction of boats for the lobster fishing industry, and once more the innovation and enterprise was found at home.
Provincial Boat and Marine in Kensington made its first fibreglass fishing boat in 1974. Its vessels are known for their strength and endurance and have been sold around the world, as far away as Fiji in the South Pacific.
Yet another innovative manufacturer is Aspen Kemp & Associates Inc of Montague, a highly diversified engineering company making marine propulsion systems, control systems for the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as equipment for green energy applications.
Island manufacturing has a different focus than it once did.
The West Royalty Industrial Park was established in the early stages of the infamous Development Plan. However, the government’s strategy then was to attract manufacturing businesses from elsewhere, to produce products like downhill skis and luxury eyeglasses for an extremely competitive international marketplace.
Unlike those Development Plan ventures, our current generation of manufacturers are Island owned and operated, with a direct connection to our primary industries. They employ hundreds of highly-skilled professionals, and contribute enormously to the provincial economy.
Without question, the genius and enterprise of Island engineers, machinists, mechanics, and craftsmen is part of our genetic code and should be celebrated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.