They may seem like small incidents, a flag missing here or another destroyed there, but the recent rash of attacks on Pride symbols is nothing more than people showing their prejudices and ignorance.
It is not just vandalism, it is hate and it needs to be stopped.
The last thing people who are members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community need is to feel unsafe in their own communities.
In a recent letter to government and police officials the directors of Pride PEI have sounded the alarm bells.
There is a long history of injustices individuals have had to face because of their gender identity and there is no reason for it to continue today.
To some people seeing a pride flag may not mean a lot, but for countless people it is a sign of a safe haven, a sign they are welcome and accepted.
For those who have had to live in the shadows and hide their reality for so long the flag is a beacon.
On the heels of the annual Pride Festival it is especially disheartening to see there is still so much homophobia in our midst.
Acts of hate are unacceptable and must not be tolerated.
Love is love.
