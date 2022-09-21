As Charlottetown discussed how to resolve the issue of tent cities recently, one quote stood out that represents the troubling attitudes some have about the homeless.
During the city’s September 12 council meeting, Councillor Terry MacLeod objected to the homeless being located at the former government garage.
“(It) sits on Riverside Drive ... it’s the welcoming spot of the city coming in from the east end of the Island. What’s the first thing you’re going to see coming into the city?” he said, according to CBC.
Well, for starters, the garage is not even close to the first thing people see. Some of the first things they see are Irving tanks and smoke constantly belching into the air, neither of which are particularly appealing.
But MacLeod’s comment speaks to the deeper attitudes some hold, that the homeless are somehow lesser as people, to be hidden away from the rest of society.
To the contrary: they are simply people who deserve dignity like anyone else, who have fallen on hard times due to any number of factors ranging from exorbitant apartment and housing prices, rampant inflation, lack of financial support, addictions or mental illness.
For many it’s simply a matter of “not in my backyard” but that kind of thinking has never produced a solution to any problem. We’ve seen the same attitudes toward the Community Outreach Centre.
New housing minister Matthew MacKay’s temporary solution of mobile homes for these people is a good one, except for the fact they won’t arrive until November. It will likely be far too cold by then for the homeless to still be camping out in the elements.
Homeless people in Charlottetown is not a new problem - The Graphic found tenters last winter as part of the Through the Cracks investigation.
Things won’t permanently change for the better, though, until we see a significant correction in the rental market with an end to ridiculously unaffordable rents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.