Never mind the devious intentions behind scams, how does one go about setting up such deceitful schemes?
Google knows.
Never mind the devious intentions behind scams, how does one go about setting up such deceitful schemes?
Google knows.
The information is right there online. Step by step. The directives are as clear as how-to videos on replacing a windshield wiper to putting a new belt on your lawnmower or baking a black forest cake.
No pussy footing around, a scam is a scam and innocent people are made into victims of trickery. As if that’s not unfortunate enough, scamming is a more minor offense than fraud therefore the penalty is secondary.
Scammers delight in stealing persons’ identities, money and their confidence in consumerism. Bottom line, it’s loss to innocent victims.
Scams by telephone, cell, internet, email, Facebook and any means of communication imaginable are ongoing. Some are local, many are foreign, or so we are led to believe.
Currently RCMP suspect an unknown number of concocted roofing contractors and an alleged snow removal business of scams. The supposed wrongdoers are local, right here on PEI.
Straight out of the playbook, scamming villains jumped on the most vulnerable following Hurricane Fiona which stripped shingles from roofs and sent trees barreling through them in some instances.
The need for repairs and replacements was urgent as homeowners were face to face with oncoming snow and cold winter weather.
Scammers, according to the online guide, attempt to create a sense of urgency to do what they’re asking - playing right into the hands of the afflicted storm victims.
Through no fault of the duped there was no time to do the homework and research the company offering to do the job. And after all, this is PEI and it’s not in our nature to mistrust others.
Many have been scammed at one time or another whether they know it or not. In my case, an online company claimed to sell paddle boards at an unbelievable price. I should have known better, but what the heck.
My order arrived in the mail - in an 8.5 by 11 inch brown envelope. Inside it was a metal rod of about the same dimensions. No, I didn’t get the connection either but my face was red although the monetary loss was insignificant.
It’s that easy to become a victim.
In the case of the online guide to scamming - you would be well advised not to pay for their course and be sure to check out the name associated with the offer. It could be a case of a scammer perpetuating an existing scam - or not. Who knows?
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.