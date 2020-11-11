Dear Editor:
Do you carry around a self-defense weapon, such as a taser, pepper spray, or any other tool? If not, you should purchase at least one. However, in some countries, it is illegal to own a self-defense tool. In that case, always be alert and conscious of your surroundings. There have been numerous people going missing all around the world, especially during the pandemic. I am writing to bring awareness to missing persons and ways to prevent yourself from being a victim.
A way to protect yourself would be to learn the basics of self-defense, educate yourself on how to escape from zip ties, simple fighting skills, and learn to depend solely on yourself in case you cannot find someone to accompany you when you are out. Campuses are generally safe environments but do not ever make the mistake of feeling that because there are security and faculty members everywhere, you are protected and can loosen up. Remain vigilant, no matter the circumstances.
Additionally, when going on dates, always send your friends your location, particularly with people you met online. Another great tip I saw on Facebook is if you are close to your car, turn the alarm on if you feel threatened by anyone nearby. Even if you do not have a car, but you are close to one, the same concept applies, lean on the vehicle, or come close enough to it. If you keep these tips in mind, you could scare them off with the sound of the alarm.
In summary, you should be of the mindset you are responsible for your safety and well-being. It is incumbent upon you to take the necessary precautions to ensure you can independently get out of an emergency should one arise.
Sincerely,
Vandria Hepburn,
UPEI student
