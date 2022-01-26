Last week I went to the hospital for what I thought was just a routine diagnostic appointment and ended up leaving with news so shocking, I’m still trying to digest it. It’s a game changer. A family of hedgehogs wearing tiny snowshoes could have danced through our kitchen and it would have been less surprising.
I’ve been experiencing what I’d call chronic back pain for several years. I’ve seen a physiotherapist about it, I’ve gone to a chiropractor/back specialist about it, and I’ve seen my doctor about it. In the latest steps to see what the problem is, my doctor had me go for an x-ray about three months ago, and when those results came back showing nothing that would contribute to my issues, the doctor set up a BMD or Bone Mineral Densitometry (more commonly called a bone density) scan for me.
I’ve never had one of these and didn’t know what to expect. In the end, it’s just a matter of lying on a bench and being scanned with no need to even change your clothes. But it was something that happened during the prep for this that completely baffled me. The first order of business was to step on a piece of equipment that measures height and weight. It’s a bit more sophisticated than what you would see at your doctor’s office and I thought nothing of it until she said something that absolutely floored me.
OK, and you’re 5’ 9.5” tall.
Wait. What? No I’m not. That’s not right. That’s not even possible. I’ve been 5’ 11” my entire adult life.
Despite being on a precise piece of medical equipment I asked for a re-do, and my worst fears were confirmed. Yep, 5’ 9.7”. But who’s counting? Well, I am.
The rest of my appointment was spent with the lovely lady doing the scan explaining to me how it’s not uncommon for people to lose height as they age. Really? I’ve lost 1.3 inches. Where did that go? Admittedly this is the first official height measurement I’ve had since I began losing some hair on the top of my head, but was my former thick and tall TV hair really 1.3” high? Was I wearing thick soled shoes every time I’ve been measured in my entire life? Does this height loss mean my golf clubs are too big for me now? (That would explain a lot.) Is this why the seat in my truck is set to a higher level than my old truck?
My height on my driver’s license is listed as 181 centimetres. That’s 5’ 11.2”.
Now you’re telling me I’m just a shade under 177 centimetres? Do I have to get a new license? What about my passport information? What about every form everywhere I’ve ever filled in asking for height?
Thing is, I don’t feel any closer to the ground. I mean, are my friends losing height and not telling me? Why hasn’t Heather mentioned to me that I’m shrinking? Is it even noticeable? Just how short will I be in five years?
As you can see, when you’re shrinking, there are a million questions that fly through your mind. There’s clearly nothing I can do to stop it. The lady who performed my scan helped ease the pain a bit when she said she’d enter my height on the ‘official’ hospital form at 5’ 10”.
Final question. So, yes, I’m getting shorter height-wise.
What about circumference?
I wouldn’t mind losing an inch or two there, that’s for sure.
