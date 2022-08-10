We were in need of a bike with training wheels for Emma. I thought I remembered seeing a post that Timmy Carter fixed up and sold bicycles, so I sent him a note. He got back to me right away, and told me to drop up to his place and he would have one to suit our Emma. I was pretty impressed with his price, especially after I had seen the price of new ones. I was even more impressed with the collection of bicycles that Timmy had around his yard, and I decided that I had to get the story behind his hobby.
“That’s an impressive collection of bikes you have, Tim,” I said when he answered my phone call.
“You mean a mess of bikes,” his wife Jeannie teased, when she overheard us talking.
“Yeah, I guess my hobby sort of turned into a bit of an obsession,” Timmy chuckled. “As a matter of fact, one of my friends said I should make up business cards, and call myself the Pedal Peddler,” he added with a laugh.
Tim went on to tell me how it all started out innocent enough. He noticed a bicycle advertised on Facebook Marketplace that was in need of repair. Timmy always considered himself mechanically inclined, and thought that he would enjoy repairing the bike. He had a couple of his children’s old bikes kicking around, so he ended up making one top shelf bike out of the three. He then reposted the repaired bike, and sold it at a deep discount to a very appreciative kid.
“Nothing better than seeing a kid smile, when they see their new bike,” Timmy said happily.
The experience was enough to hook Timmy.
“I got into it just before covid, and people were keen to get into outdoor activities. At the same time, there was a shortage of new bikes on the retail market because of the pandemic,” he explained. “I put an ad up looking for used bikes, and things just snowballed from there.”
Timmy explained how people reached out to him about bikes that their kids had outgrown or neglected. Rather than throwing them out, or leaving them stored and unused, many decided to pass them along to him.
“I even pulled bikes out of dumpsters, keeps them out of the landfills at least,” Timmy confided.
I could appreciate how Tim’s little side hustle was not only helpful for families in need, but it was also environmentally friendly. The small profit Tim returns on some of the bikes he sells, allows him to pass on savings to families in need.
“I had one little girl get her bike stolen, shortly after she bought it. I was able to just give her another one to replace it at no charge. Her Mom was some relieved,” Tim said with a chuckle. “The odd time I just donate a bike to a kid in need, but I find it is better if they pay a little something for it. That way, they learn to look after it,” he added.
Helping out people in need is an ongoing theme in Timmy’s life. He works as a patient care worker at the QEH in his day job. He told me that he finds the repair work, that he does after hours, to be therapeutic.
“At least until the mosquitoes start,” he said with a chuckle, as he explained that he mostly does his repairs out in his yard.
“Sometime he brings them into the house!” Jeannie teasingly interjected again.
“That’s true., Timmy admitted.
Timmy’s used bike haven is located just east of Souris, in Chepstow, at 430 East Point Road. Locals might refer to the Carter’s home as Bernice “Horn” MacDonald’s old place. You can also spot it, if you keep an eye out for the lane with three or four bikes parked at the end of it.
“That’s my shingle., Timmy chimed. “Instead of hanging a shingle, I just park bikes for sale down there.”
If you are in the market for a good bike at a reasonable price, reach out to Timmy “The Pedal Peddler” Carter on Facebook Marketplace. I am sure he will be able to fix you up with a great ride.
Pedal your way down to Kaylee Hall this Thursday, August 11, 8pm as The Egg Farmers of Prince Edward Island Close to the Ground concert series continues. We only have seven concerts left at the hall....ever! This week is sure to be a dandy as we welcome special guests Julie Lynn Arsenault and Danny Drouin. Julie and Danny have been making music together for close to 14 years on and off. In 2016 Danny asked Julie to join his band Renegade. And then in early 2020, Julie and Danny decided to take the next step and break out on their own as a duo. They released their first single Me and You and made the top 100 in the CBC Searchlight contest in 2021. They also just released their debut full length album Dreams and received a total of four Music PEI Awards nominations. Julie has an extensive background as a bluegrass artist. She was part of the group 2 plus 3 and toured the bluegrass circuit. She brings her great lead vocals and awesome harmonies into the fold along with her love of bluegrass, country, and pop music, which comes to life in the songs she writes. She released her debut album called Broken Strings in 2012 .
Danny has been playing guitar since he was 13. He has played with bands and artists throughout PEI. With numerous Music PEI nominations under his belt, he has been a staple in the PEI music scene. He has been writing from personal experience and wanting to share his stories. He released his first album It’s Been a Long Week in 2017 and released an EP in 2020 called Half a Pack from Friday.
Don’t miss this Dynamic Duo performing at Kaylee Hall Thursday night, I know you will love them.
