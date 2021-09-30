Kwe’, Hello, Dear reader,
I would like to invite you to take some time today to put yourself in the shoes of an Indigenous person. Can you even begin to imagine what it must feel like to be part of a society that for centuries attempted to control and erase every aspect of your being? How would you react if you were taken away from your family and community as a child, and confined into a cold, sterile, and abusive institution where you were primarily taught to be ashamed of who you are and where you come from?
Would you and your loved ones be able to heal from the resulting trauma? Would you continue on as if nothing has happened? What if you were one of the thousands that never made it back home? What would it be like to find the strength and courage to speak about the loss, pain and suffering you endured at one of those institutions only to have others discount, disbelieve or deny it ever happened? These are not hypothetical scenarios, but rather the reality that survivors, as well as their families and communities, have had to live through as a result of the residential school system and related policies, practices and attitudes.
The planned and deliberate genocide of Indigenous people did not fit with the image Canada has created for itself, which is that of a champion of human rights, the rule of law and democracy both at home and abroad. As a result, it is not surprising that this history was until recently not well known. In fact, recent data shows half of Canadians never learned about it in school. The progress made to date to increase awareness and understanding of the shameful treatment of Indigenous people in Canada is the result of decades of hard work led by survivors and their families and communities. It was because of them that the Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement was issued in 2006. The largest class action settlement in Canadian legal history, this agreement included a government apology, a reparations program, and the establishment of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (which was mandated to create a historical record of the legacy and impacts of the residential schools). In 2015, the commission released its final report containing 94 Calls to Action that the government and others must undertake to renew the relationship with Indigenous people. One of them, Call to Action no. 80, is the basis for the federal legislation that established the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (which is to be commemorated for the first time on September 30). This day represents a small but significant step forward in our shared history.
What the public at large does not know is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation almost did not come to be. The federal legislation, which I had the honour of sponsoring in the Senate of Canada, remained at a standstill that lasted more than six months due to political obstruction in the House of Commons. As a result, it risked dying on the Order Paper when Parliament rose for its summer break at the end of June. The pleas made by survivors and related organizations calling for the bill to move forward without delay went unanswered by all parties. It was only after the heartbreaking discovery of 215 Indigenous children on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, with more soon to follow, that the federal legislation was expeditiously and unanimously passed into law.
As an Indigenous person and senator, it was a bittersweet moment. At a time when old wounds were reopened for so many, I was reminded progress in recent decades has been long and hard fought, and the fight is not over yet. Despite being the largest and fastest growing population, our voices continue to be disregarded by those in power (even when it comes to matters that ought to be non-partisan). That being said, while I am not happy about the circumstances that led to the establishment of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, I am thankful it is now official at the federal level. Soon after Prince Edward Island and other jurisdictions will follow suit.
My hope is we will come together, as a nation of nations, on September 30 of each year to pause, reflect and honour survivors and their families and communities who continue to live with the intergenerational trauma of the residential school system. To ensure that the truth is not lost to future generations, I further hope we will each commit to participating fully and engaging meaningfully in opportunities for education and commemoration. Indigenous and non-Indigenous people may never walk in the same shoes, but this is our opportunity to work side by side to build the Canada we want to be, one where we are all truly equal in dignity and rights.
May the Creator guide us all in our pursuit towards true and lasting reconciliation.
Wela’lin. Thank you.
Brian Francis
Brian Francis is a proud Mi’kmaq and Prince Edward Islander. He was the elected chief of Abegweit First Nation from 2007-2018. Following his appointment to the Senate in 2018, he became the first person of Mi’kmaq descent in PEI to serve in this role.
