Two hundred people crammed into Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre and a few hundred more watched online as the issue of land ownership and control was brought front and centre into the provincial election - without pushing from any political party.
The Coalition for PEI Lands presented the event that included a speaker from the National Farmers Union who outlined more than a decade worth of land purchases that the organization contends are connected and controlled by a single organization.
Not all of what was presented will stand up to scrutiny. In numerous cases, dots were connected and suppositions made that are more guess than fact. But the meeting did raise valid questions about whether Buddhist holdings fall within allowable land holdings of the Lands Protection Act, specifically after amendments took effect last year pertaining to one corporation having ‘direct control’ over assets owned by another corporation.
Local businessman Shane MacDonald gave voice to many who question the long-term impact of the religious developments.
Thankfully, and to the credit of organizers and speakers, the meeting was civil. Both speakers represented their side well. It is fair to ask questions and seek answers about land ownership, an issue that is embedded in the DNA of Islanders. It is not fair to cloak yourself in the moral high ground of protecting the Island, as some are wont to do, while at the same time calling Buddhism - one of the largest religions in the world with 400 million plus followers - a cult. When you do that you lay your ugly, angry cards on the table for all to see.
In one key sense the meeting failed to live up to billing - Is Kings County for sale? Instead it focused on the Buddhist community. Left out of any scrutiny were empty seasonal residences owned by Islanders or foreigners from far flung places like Boston or Ontario, large Island corporations and large multi-nationals. There was no attempt to educate on differing cultural nuances toward land ownership or to right the wrong perception floated by some that Buddhist nuns and monks take a vow of poverty. They do not. Catholic nuns do. Buddhists live humbly but there is nothing to stop a family from supporting their child, who is a nun or monk, in the purchase of land.
The meeting fed an incorrect assumption that the housing crisis in Three Rivers is solely attributable to Buddhists buying properties that sit empty most of the year. In 2019 a survey of the local region showed the pressure points to be record low housing stock, combined with former Islanders returning home, people from other areas of the country looking for a quieter pace of life, new Canadians. Those associated with the Buddhist community played a reasonably small role.
COVID exasperated an already serious issue.
It is a dangerous and ugly road to travel, as some are suggesting, that one immigrant is more valuable than another. There is no PEI residency test - whether born here or not - to gauge someone’s contribution to the broader community. Thank God. We don’t turf those who gossip in coffee shops or throw innuendo and falsehoods around on ‘social’ media. Why would we want to remove any immigrant just because they don’t meet some undefined definition of ‘productive’?
What we do have at our disposal is an updated Lands Protection Act that has supposedly closed loopholes allowing one corporation to control the assets of another as a means of circumventing land ownership rules of 3,000 acres per corporation and 1,000 per individual.
Changes to the law came into effect 11 months ago. It is time for the law to be tested.
Our Island is teetering from a simmering anger. The King government can no longer sit on its hands while every New Canadian in this province is looked at skeptically by a vocal minority. Government must refer the question of land ownership - including that of Buddhists, Vanco, Irving, and any other corporation of question - to Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission for a full and independent review.
This is not a Buddhist issue. It is not a Kings County issue. It is an Island issue. It is about public trust in government and a fair expectation that government will protect citizens from unfair attack.
The premier will try to dance around the issue and appease all sides while avoiding doing anything before the April 3rd election. That is not good enough. It is time for all political parties to recognize the urgent need for action, especially when weighed against the damage wrought to our provincial reputation as a welcoming community from doing nothing.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
Winner of more than 50 regional, national, international awards for commentary and investigative journalism. Founder of The Georgetown Conference on building sustainable rural communities. Featured in A Good Day’s Work. Talking head for CBC Radio and TV.
