It was a cold night in the frosty barn. A brand new foal was sleeping in the hay bed, stretched and laid out. His brown shaggy coat had a few snowflakes on it. His pink nose sneezed at the cold air.
“I see he is very strong. He will make a great hauling horse,” a very big and intimidating gray Clydesdale, who was built like a tank said, as he looked at the newly born foal.
“Oh, come on Zuke, stop thinking about if he’ll be as good as you at hauling and just admire him as your son,” a pretty large female Clydesdale narrowed her eyes at Zuke as she spoke.
“Give me a break, Pine, the haulers haven’t had a hauling apprentice in moons,” Zuke complained, tapping his large hoof on the cement floor.
The foal opened his eyes. It was incredibly blurry. He tried to listen to what his parents were saying. Soon he zoomed in:
“He might be a battle horse. Or a parade horse, or a-,” she was interrupted.
“There’s no way MY son will become a pathetic parade horse. A useless clown,” Zuke grumbled.
“Hush! We haven’t even named him,” Pine whispered. “I think I’ll name him Tsuyoi.”
“Sure,” Zuke smiled. “Tsuyoi the great.”
Five months later ...
Tsuyoi was out in Santa’s village. His father was a hauler, who hauled all the mail to the post office. His mother was unemployed. He was about to watch his father and the other hauling stallions and mares bring the mail to the post office. The way there wasn’t too long. Into the centre of town, over the wood bridge and then to the post office a little way from the main village.
As the elf whipped the horses to start pulling, they took off in a slow trot. Tsuyoi was impressed by how smooth the haulers pulled the heavy sled. Their large muscles moving smoothly. How could they pull something so heavy? Despite being curious, he kept his mouth shut. He would ask his father after. He didn’t want to distract the haulers from their important duties. But he knew one thing for sure: He needed to become a hauler.
Soon they came across the large wooden bridge. As they came halfway through the long wood bridge, a bobcat jumped in front of the sled. The horses went crazy and were stomping at the feline. Suddenly, the bridge’s wood started to crack and the sled fell along with the horses and Tsuyoi. The bobcat jumped on an overhanging branch to escape. To Tsuyoi it was all just a blur. All he could remember were screams and horses being pulled away in the freezing cold current. When he landed into the water, he went face first. The river was incredibly deep and wide. There’s a reason why the citizens of the north couldn’t just cross it quickly on the sled or on foot. The cold was brain-stopping. For a few moments he couldn’t think of anything but cold. But then he was sucked back to reality. Horses were desperately trying to get unhooked from the sled. The majority were loose and trying to either escape or help unhook the remaining horses.
He was trying to get ashore.
“What could a foolish colt like me do to unhook them anyway?” he thought.
But then he took a gasp which ended up leading to a chest full of cold water. His father was still attached and was sinking. His father was fighting for air. Tsuyoi swam quickly to the shore. Then from the land he charged towards the bank and leaped into the icy cold wide river. He swam faster towards his sinking father.
When he arrived, his father was the only one still caught on the sled. The reason he couldn’t break free easily with his large hooves was because his feet were tangled together and he had to wiggle to stay afloat. Many other horses were helping. So were most of the elves who were on the sled.
“Tsuyoi! Get back to sho-.”
He was cut off by him sinking again.
“Go get help from Santa and the reindeer! I’ll be f-.”
His father sunk under the water again but did not come up this time. Horses and elves were everywhere. All in a huge cluster and panic. Horses and elves were still being swept downstream.
Tsuyoi took a large gulp of air and dived down into the icy dark blue water. He could see his father sinking ... drowning. He swam down and down. When he reached his father, Tsuyoi was nipping at the ropes at his fathers hooves. Then he sliced his hoof down the ropes and they became quickly looser.
The moment his father could move, he took off towards the surface. His father forgot about Tsuyoi. He would’ve been left down in the deep river if Tsuyoi hadn’t grabbed onto a weaving rope attached to his father just in time. As they raced towards the surface, Tsuyoi was about to burst. He hadn’t breathed in a moon, it felt. When they reached the surface, he felt so relieved. As they headed towards the shore he felt like a hero.
The happiness didn’t last long. Suddenly a large chunk of wood from the bridge came plummeting towards Tsuyoi. As it hit his head, he went blank. He could feel his body drifting down the river and his father crying his name ... “Tsuyoi.”
One month later
It has been a month since the accident. Thirty-two horses and elves fell from the bridge and only 15 lived to tell the tale. Most of them died from hypothermia. Some had also been crushed by debris. A few were swept downstream and were never heard from again. So, most assumed they were hit by a rock in the wrong way or drowned. Most who were swept away came back though, all in poor health, including Tsuyoi. His leg had been badly injured while he was knocked unconscious after being hit in the head by a chunk of wood. So they had to remove it.
“I’ll never become a hauler now!” Tsuyoi cried to his parents after the surgery.
His father, Zuke, survived of course. If it hadn’t been for Tsuyoi he would have drowned. He didn’t know anyone who died, but he attended the ceremony anyway. His father knew them, so he wanted to be respectful.
Tsuyoi was walking around the village, then he smelled his least favourite smell. It was Akuno, the ugly hairless dog who was around Tsuyoi’s age. He walked up to him with his ugly smile. Tsuyoi always wondered how anything hairless could survive in the North Pole.
“Hi Tsuyoi, did you miss me?” he smirked with narrowed eyes. Akuno always bullied Tsuyoi about him not being able to haul.
“Not at all,” Tsuyoi replied plainly. He wasn’t going to lie about something this ugly dog knew.
“So, how’s that hauling dream going? Maybe you could haul in the circus and be a clown. Because everyone would laugh,” Akuno pawed up some snow and threw it at Tsuyoi, who had an annoyed look on his face.
“You’re not even mean, just an annoying bug that I want to squash,” Tsuyoi growled.
Akuno shrugged. “Better to be a bug than a horse who is no better than a three-legged drugged poisoned rat on the streets of New York.”
Tsuyoi charged at Akuno, head-butting him. Akuno snarled with ugly yellow teeth. Akuno jumped onto Tsuyoi’s back and ripped into his flesh. Tsuyoi whined and rolled over, squashing Akuno. Then Tsuyoi attempted to stomp on Akuno, while he was weak, with his mighty hooves. Akuno rolled out of the way just in time. But then Tsuyoi donkey-kicked Akuno, who went flying across the area. He let out a cry and screamed, “WEAKLING! THREE-LEGGED WEAKLING! YOU’LL PAY FOR THIS!” and ran off.
Tsuyoi sighed and began walking home.
“I’ll soon begin having to worry about my future because of not being able to haul and stuff,” Tsuyoi said.
He could hear the sound of Santa’s village around him and sighed. “I keep forgetting I’m in Santa’s village, with all the jerks and crushed dreams.”
“Oh no, don’t cry, Pony,” a thick fluffy white cat was sliding against Tsuyoi’s legs.
“Who even are you?” Tsuyoi was creeped out.
The cat purred. Tsuyoi could feel the creepy vibrations on his legs. I hate cats, Tsuyoi thought.
“Surai,” the white cat smirked.
Tsuyoi backed up so the cat would stop rubbing his legs.
“Why are you here?”
“I’m here to help you, Tsuyoi,”
“How do you know my name?” Tsuyoi screamed, terrified.
“I was sent here by my boss who has heard lots about you, Tsuyoi.”
Surai paused and waved his tail to let Tsuyoi think for a moment.
Well, I suppose there’s no harm in asking him more. And if he and his ‘boss’ end up being creepy stalkers, I’ll stomp them to shreds.
“Well, what do you and your so-called ‘boss’ want with me?” Tsuyoi sighed. “This is going to be a big waste of time, isn’t it?”
“Well, my boss and I have been watching this village very carefully. And when we found you, we started watching you specifically.”
“So you ARE a creepy stalker. Liar.’
“Calm down,” Surai hissed. “Listen, you’re not the only one who has been being watched constantly. Besides, it’s for your mental health. It doesn’t count as stalking.” Surai calmed down. “Anyway, my boss and I have decided that you and a few others are going through a rough time.” He paused to let Tsuyoi think again. These people know way too much. And that cat angers and then calms down unnaturally fast. It’s almost like he’s a ghost.
“To make a long story short, we have decided to request your participation at a WCDI training course. It stands for We Can Do It. Because dreams, no matter how hard, will come true.” Surai sounded exactly like a TV commercial with the sound effects and everything. This has to be a ghost.
Tsuyoi was terrified. How did they know his dreams were said to be impossible?
“You know, kind of like that scene from Harry Potter ... “You’re a wizard, Harry,” and all that. So all you need is to say yes and you’ll sign up for the program.”
“Sure? Yes?” Tsuyoi was too shocked to think about what he just said. Oh god-
“Well congrats. You’re now part of the program.” Surai started rubbing Tsuyoi’s legs again. “Meet us by the old collapsed bridge tomorrow at midnight. Come alone.”
Tsuyoi had a wave of past trauma and fear wash over him. Why there?
“If you stalked me, you would’ve known I was involved in that tragedy. Being there brings back bad memories.” Tsuyoi automatically said.
But Surai was already gone. Vanished into thin air. Tsuyoi gulped,“What is going on? This has to be a dream. Wake up!” he shouted.
But deep down, he knew it was real. He could feel the cold wind and snow physically. Besides, it made too much sense to be a dream. Sure, that cat thing was unrealistic and ghost-like, but it was Santa’s village. Magical stuff is what we’re known for. And Tsuyoi’s dreams didn’t make any sense. There would be flying reindeer, but with a creepy ghost at the reins. Horses would be eating meat and Akuno would be nice, while Santa would be the biggest jerk around.
Tsuyoi trotted home. Elves were running around everywhere. Non-flying reindeer were gallivanting around saying, “Ooooooh, look at me.” Typical young female reindeer, honestly. The males are fine and all, and the females will mature with time.
As Tsuyoi made his way into his family’s barn, his dad was resting. His father, Zuke, was dealing with the debate on whether hauling the mail should be discontinued after the accident. Zuke was trying to keep hauling going. He argued it had been going on for tens of thousands of years and to discontinue it now would be disrespectful to the ancient haulers. But others wanted it gone for safety reasons. Tsuyoi personally thought the accident had nothing to do with hauling itself. It was the bobcat that caused it. And poor architecture.
“Hi sweety. How was your day?” Pine, his mother asked.
Tsuyoi didn’t want to talk about the encounter with Surai. So he decided to talk about Akuno. “Akuno attacked me again. That’s all,” Tsuyoi sighed like that was all that had happened today. It couldn’t be further from the truth.
“Hmm. Akuno isn’t very nice,” Pine rolled her eyes, not in a rude way, at Tsuyoi. But Tsuyoi came back with that news every day. It was becoming a joke. Tsuyoi felt that his mother was underreacting. Akuno had assaulted him. He should be in jail for that, honestly. But his rich fancy parents spoil the heck out of him.
11:45 pm
It’s time to go, thought Tsuyoi. It takes around 15 minutes to get to the old bridge. And being early on the first day never hurts, I guess.
Tsuyoi snuck out of the shed and into the night. It was snowing heavily. But he could still see enough to get to the old bridge.
As he started walking, he realized how much better it was at night. Colder? Yes. More peaceful? Also yes.
As he arrived at the old bridge, he assumed they’d meet under the bridge in the frozen mud. He could hear muffled voices and he followed them. Sure enough, he was right. There were about three other animals his age. A reindeer, a polar bear and another beige horse. And in the shadows there was an old, mean-looking stallion with light red eyes. And he saw another small shadow, its green eyes glowing at him. Then it emerged. Tsuyoi realized it was none other than Surai. “Hello, welcome. We will start as soon as everyone gets here,” Surai purred. But his face showed an odd slightly opened smile.
Sooner than later, the others arrived. An elf and another cat.
“Great, more cats,” Tsuyoi said sarcastically. But then, he sniffed for air and felt like puking. It was his most hated scent. It couldn’t be. “Nooooooo!” But sure enough, he was there. Akuno, his least favorite thing in the world.
“What are you doing here, weakling?’’ Akuno yelled.
“What are you doing here is the better question,” Tsuyoi snorted. “I thought this place was for people with crushed dre-.’
Tsuyoi was interrupted by a terrifying scream.
“SILENCE!” The old shadow in the corner yelled, emerging from his hiding place.
“My name is Polemos. I am here to teach you how to earn your dream. You all have your dreams. Mine was to be a war horse and what stopped me from becoming that, was my blindness. But I overcame it.” He finished. “Now I want you all to do what I just did. Share your name and dream. Starting with you, reindeer. Go.” He pointed to the reindeer in the corner.
The reindeer staggered to his feet. “Uh, hi my name is Naru. I am a reindeer and-”
He was interrupted by Polemos. “We can see you’re a reindeer,” he grunted.
Naru gulped, “Sorry sir-. Anyway I want to become an uh flyer for Santa’s sled team. Like my Dad, Vixen...and, and what’s stopping me is my bad social anxiety…” He finished and quickly sat back down.
“Meh. Next!” Polamos shouted.
The polar bear got to his feet. “Hey, my name is Ryoshi. I strive to become a fisher. What’s stopping me is my seizures. I can’t be left alone in case I have one,” he finished confidently.
Next was the beige horse.
“Hi. My name is Pia. I want to become a parade horse, but what’s stopping me is...well, I’m not really funny…” she finished.
“Next.” Polemos pointed to Tsuyoi.
“Hey. My name is Tsuyoi. I want to become a hauler. But what’s stopping me is that I only have three legs. I lost one of them in, well... this bridge accident actually…” he finished shakily.
“Next ...”
The cat rose to her feet. “My name is Amai. I want to live a normal life and my own choices, but my dad wants me to become a reference the elves use when making cat plushies,” she finished, not giving much detail.
That’s a new one. Most of us want to become something. While, she doesn’t. Next up was Akuno.
“My name is Akuno. Unlike Amai, I want to become a reference the elves use when making dog plushies. But I’m too ugly to become one,” he finished quickly.
At least he knows he isn’t pretty looking, Tsuyoi thought.
“All right, we will split up into our own groups. Your coaches will help you.”
“But sir, there’s only two of you-,” Amai stated.
“Yes. But actually no,” Polemos smirked. Then, out of the night, mice came bouncing in.
“Follow us. Follow us,” the mice squealed. One of them came bouncing over to Tsuyoi, continuing the chant.
“Follow me. Follow me!”
Tsuyoi followed the mouse into a field with a sled and a rope.
“I didn’t think we would be alone working by ourselves.”
“Go put the rope on and pull,” the mouse said directly.
Tsuyoi did so. Then he started pulling. It was wobbly at first, but to his surprise it was mostly normal.
‘’Why are you even here? You’re doing great on your first try,” the puzzled mouse asked.
“I thought I couldn’t haul ...” Tsuyoi was just as weirded out as the mouse. “Everyone told me it was impossible to haul. I even tried it before. This is really weird.”
“I’ll go get Polemos,’’ the mouse squeaked and scurried off into the snow.
Soon the intimidating stallion came marching up along with Surai.
“A little mouse told me that you’re doing great first try,” Polemos’s eyes narrowed.
“I don’t know why - I even tried it before and it didn’t work. Please don’t punish-”
“I won’t punish you. Leave us.” He looked at the mouse and Surai. They both nodded respectfully and speed walked away.
“So tell me. Why couldn’t you do it before?’’ Polemos asked.
“Well my legs couldn’t really work with the pressure of the sleigh, you know?”
“Mhm. And what were you thinking?” Polemos asked another question.
“I was thinking about all the times I was bullied about not being able to become a hauler-”
“There we go. You weren’t thinking about it, that’s why you were able to do it.” Polemos smiled. “Just do it. Think about good things and what there is to fight for.” Then he repeated the name of the program: “ We can do it.”
What is happening right now? Is this really true? I guess i was just thinking about pulling and not Akuno…
“So young, Tsuyoi. Do you really wish to become a hauler? With all your life?” Polemos pressed his face very close to Tsuyoi.
“Yes, sir.” Tsuyoi looked him right in the eye even though it was awkward.
“Pull that sled from one end of the field to the other. There’s a surprise waiting for you.” He pointed with his snout to the end of the small icy field to the treeline that marks the end. He put on the sled and started to walk. He was wobbly at first thinking about the disaster and Akuno, and his sad dad. One sad thought led to another. The overwhelming pain of past thoughts buried him in a pile of doubt. And he took a big breath and closed his eyes.
Then he felt a little kick. It was from Polemos of course. But somehow it encouraged him. He got up and remembered his parents, his friends and his dream of becoming a hauler. We can do it…
He got up and limp-walked closer to the treeline. But then he started to trot and then turned into a full-on run. He yelled and sped up until he reached the tree. He jumped as well as a three-legged horse could into the trees. When he stopped, he panted.
I did it. I actually did it! Polemos cantered up and nodded in approval.
“I really did it…” Tsuyoi breathed. “I always thought I couldn’t.”
“You just believed those lies,” Polemos shrugged simply. “Now for that surprise.’’
Polemos let out a loud neigh, and Tsuyoi heard jingles. Out of the corner of his eye he saw Santa and the reindeer fly in from what looked like the moon. “Ho ho ho, hello Tsuyoi!” Santa cried and circled around Polemos and Tsuyoi in the air. Then a flyer came out and had his name spelled out. And then Santa flew off into the night.
“How did you time that?” Tsuyoi asked in amazement. He had never seen Santa in person before.
“I’m not going to say.” Polemos called out to Surai, instantly moving on. Surai came running to the field. He almost blended in perfectly.
“Yes, sir?” Surai purred.
“Fetch me the sign-up list please.”
“Yes sir,” Surai said.
He came back with a long list of names and gave Polemos a pencil. Polemos wrote Tsuyoi’s name, but Tsuyoi didn’t realize what it said until it was too late. It was for hauler tryouts. He gasped. “I can’t do that. I need more practice.”
“Well it’s too late now,” Polemos laughed. “Tryouts are tomorrow. I’ll be there watching you. Good luck.”
Oh boy.
It was tryout day, he was at the starting line and everyone was whispering about Tsuyoi, saying he couldn’t do it and all that. I can’t listen to them, he decided.
And then the referee came out. She was a black mare with a whistle. “You probably know the rules by now. First five to the finish line earn the right to start hauling training.”
Tsuyoi looked around. He told his parents he was going to try out, but didn’t say why. They said they would come watch, and Tsuyoi saw them in the audience cheering him on. But no sign of Polemos. Oh well- he’ll have to do it anyway.
“Ready, set, go!” the referee yelled. Tsuyoi took off at a quick trot. He didn’t want to burn all his energy yet. But everyone was already way ahead and he could hear whispers in the crowds. So he sped up, trying to go as fast as he could, only thinking about being in the top five.
He was running around eighth place out of 20 horses. He was doing pretty well. But then a ginger colt came up to him and laughed. “Wow, you think you have a shot Limpy?” He snickered. Then the colt took fourth place up ahead.
Don’t let him get into your head. He’s just an annoying jerk. He then remembered Akuno and all his past trauma. He closed his eyes as he fell into last place. He stopped. He breathed for a few moments and could hear the sounds of the crowd.
“What is he doing? Get moving.’’
He opened his eyes and sprinted ahead, going as fast as he ever had. He could see the looks on everyone’s faces. He could feel the rope that attached him to the sled tighten. As he took second place, he saw the ginger colt up ahead of him. The finish line was just ahead. He remembered Akuno’s bullying and it made him stronger. He then took a big leap over the finish line and landed clumsily on his feet. He had won.
“I did it!” Tsuyoi screamed. The referee called the names of those who had succeded. Tsuyoi couldn’t even hear anything. He saw Polemos in the stands. The great big stallion gave him a wink, and then Santa came in with a great big ho ho ho and gave everyone a trophy.
I did it, my dreams will come true at last. You should see me now, Akuno. You should see me now.
Tsuyoi went on to finish his training, with his father as his mentor. Akuno stopped bullying Tsuyoi and went on with his own life. They never really talked again. But Tsuyoi hoped he would go on to finish his own dreams, and earn happiness. Tsuyoi finished his training and became an incredible hauler. He went down in history as an inspirational hero for the north. He helped the village for years before dying peacefully in his sleep. His legend and heroic acts live on to this day. Even in death, he is a reminder to keep on going and never give up.
He truly was Tsuyoi the great.
