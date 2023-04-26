The Kings Playhouse is leaping into May with Canada’s Ballet Jörgen on May 7th. “The Dance for All Project” is a mixed program that will showcase excerpts from major classical ballets such as Romeo & Juliet, The Nutcracker, and their smash hit Anne of Green Gables – The Ballet®, along with exciting new contemporary works by Canadian choreographers.
The Kids Cinema Series continues with Dreamworks Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, playing April 30th and May 6th at 3 pm. Tickets are only $5.
Registration is open for the Kids Theatre Camps running July 31st to August 11th. The first week is for kids ages 6-8 with the next two weeks geared to kids from ages 9-12.
A free sunflower seed planting workshop will take place on May 8th. Decorate a terracotta pot and plant a seed for a special Mother’s Day gift.
The Art Gallery at Kings Playhouse comes alive with “The Merry Month of May” exhibition, featuring the works of 12 members of Artisans Waterfront in Montague.
The show will feature offerings of the participating artists in painting, photography, quilting and rug-hooking.
To wrap up the month, the Playhouse presents: Knitting Pilgrim. Actor, writer and knitter Kirk Dunn will be presenting his one-man play featuring Stitched Glass tapestries, on May 28th at 7:30 pm. The large knitted panels - designed in the style of stained-glass windows - look at the commonalities and conflicts of the Abrahamic Faiths, and took Kirk an incredible 15 years to knit. The play tells the story of Kirk’s artistic and spiritual journey working on this ambitious project about interfaith empathy, and has been seen over 50 times across Ontario at theatres, places of faith, and the Aga Khan Museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.