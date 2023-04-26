Knitting Pilgrim

Kirk Dunn will perform his one-man play featuring Stitched Glass tapestries, on May 28th at 7:30 pm.  Matthew Sarookanian photo

The Kings Playhouse is leaping into May with Canada’s Ballet Jörgen on May 7th. “The Dance for All Project” is a mixed program that will showcase excerpts from major classical ballets such as Romeo & Juliet, The Nutcracker, and their smash hit Anne of Green Gables – The Ballet®, along with exciting new contemporary works by Canadian choreographers.

The Kids Cinema Series continues with Dreamworks Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, playing April 30th and May 6th at 3 pm. Tickets are only $5.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.