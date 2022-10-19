I’ve driven by it hundreds of times, often peering up and wondering ‘How did that end up there?’
But as fast as the thought came it was gone in a flash, scooting toward Charlottetown or home to Montague along Route 3 in Millview, just down the road from St. Joachim’s Roman Catholic Church, which has towered over the Vernon River area since 1879.
This oddity has mystified sharp-eyed drivers or day dreaming occupants since first landing atop a 30 foot power pole three years ago. It’s certainly not Maritime Electric standard equipment, although it does bring a certain panache to an otherwise boring - albeit vital - pole. It’s not in the way of any line, so it can’t do any harm. But how did it get to hold such a prominent perch over a rural field?
What is it? Well, it is a top hat, felt in appearance. No one knows definitely how it got up there. Perhaps all that matters is that at some point, someone decided to have a giggle and hoist a hat atop a power pole. There it has remained, secured by nails, through the heat of summer and north wind of winter snowstorms, through spring showers and a September hurricane, billed as the worst storm in PEI history.
As Fiona raced across PEI in a ferocious attack on our beaches, trees and power lines, the top hat remained, a lonely sentinel that, at least for me, has come to represent Island resilience ... Mother Nature can huff and puff, but she will not blow our province down. While Fiona toppled thousands of trees, hundreds of poles, damaged a massive number of Island homes and buildings, her bluster was no match for the felt hat.
Six days after Fiona departed, and with half of PEI still without power, I stopped at the side of the road, grabbed a photo and asked social media to point me in the right direction to learn the hat’s origin story.
It didn’t take long to land a lead. And even less time to find the number of an Islander, who shall remain nameless because it adds to the mystery, who filled me in on the legend.
So the story goes, an Amish man lost the hat while working on a roof in the area. A Maritime Electric technician with a bucket truck found it in a ditch and decided to a have a little fun. Up the bucket went, and the hat was soon firmly attached.
Some in the know have called it the Amish Pole for years, but my social media friends chimed in with some more enterprising suggestions. To honour Fiona, one suggested Mr. Hurr I Cane. How about something a bit more fancy - Mister Hatton Topenpoll chimed a BC resident. I like the simpler Mr Top Hat.
Regardless of what you call it, the mystery of the felt hat is now solved.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
Winner of more than 50 regional, national, international awards for commentary and investigative journalism. Founder of The Georgetown Conference on building sustainable rural communities. Featured in A Good Day’s Work. Talking head for CBC Radio and TV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.