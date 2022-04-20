To the Editor:
As a professor in the Psychology Doctoral (PsyD) program at UPEI I am encouraged by the dedicated students in the program, all of whom have a keen interest in contributing to the emotional well-being of others. This letter is a result of discussions with some of those students.
Early in the pandemic, I was sitting in my doctor’s office and as my appointment came to a close, I asked the physician how his day was going. He was a locum who I had never met before, yet he responded to my question candidly. He told me that while he was concerned with the pandemic, the majority of the patients who came to see him presented with mental health concerns. Unless they had private insurance coverage, the best he could do was hope for the best on referrals to a long wait list. The young and compassionate doctor looked defeated. Lack of access to mental health supports is not just a crisis for patients; it is a serious contribution to physician burnout.
Mental health is a leading cause of disability in Canada, and one in five Canadians will experience a mental health problem or illness this year. The American Psychological Association has found that upwards of 60 per cent of medical appointments contain a psychosocial component. This makes sense, given that the World Health Organization defines health as the complete state of physical, mental, and social wellbeing, not just the absence of diseases or infirmity. Despite this, most family doctors report feeling insufficiently trained to address psychosocial concerns.
The Canadian Psychological Association (CPA) has concluded that psychology is a “sensible collaboration” with family medicine. Registered psychologists are highly trained mental health professionals. Mental illnesses can be effectively diagnosed and treated by psychologists. In a pilot study where psychologists and family physicians worked together, not only did patients show clinically significant improvements, but the effect on physicians was remarkable – 80 per cent of participating physicians reported improvement in quality of life and work atmosphere, work-related stress reduction, and having more time to deal with patients presenting for medical problems.
In a presentation to the Standing Committee on Health and Social Development last year, senior leadership from the Department of Health recognized the need to integrate recruitment strategies for health professionals, including psychologists. At this same presentation they also acknowledged Primary Care as the entry point for Islanders to access mental health. What was missing in their new model for Primary Care, however, is the inclusion of psychologists.
In March of 2017, CPA, along with its Atlantic counterparts, sent a well-researched and thoughtful list of recommendations to governments for effective use of increased Canada Health Transfer funds dedicated to improving mental health services. The first recommendation was to staff primary care settings with psychologists who can assess and diagnose mental disorders, plan care, evaluate treatment, oversee the delivery of low intensity mental health care, as well as deliver complex psychological care.
The Official Opposition proposed, in their 2019 election platform, the establishment of multi-disciplinary health hubs as a way to increase accessibility and effectiveness in primary health care. The government is currently in the process of establishing ‘Medical Homes’ in five locations. However, by not explicitly including psychologists in these primary care teams, the Department of Health is missing the important opportunity to ensure in-house expertise in assessment, diagnosis, and evidence-based treatment in mental health; expertise that can provide patients with the right care faster and earlier.
With the first cohort of students set to graduate next year from the PsyD program at UPEI and the current and significant need for quality, accessible care, the explicit inclusion of psychologists in these ‘homes’ makes a lot of sense.
Respectfully submitted,
Susan Hartley, PhD
Clinical Psychologist
Sessional Instructor
