I marked a couple of milestones last week. First, Heather and I had our anniversary. Second, column number 156 was published marking my third anniversary doing this. I don’t know why, perhaps curiosity, but I’m fascinated with numbers. Always have been. I’ll walk by a double driveway done with individual paving stones and wonder just how many stones there are and how long it took to do it.
Last fall I did a column on the potential number of Bingo card combinations and it entirely blew my mind ... (spoiler alert, it’s more than billions.)
Which brings me back to our anniversary, and how we got here. When we met I was still working in Toronto at Canada AM, and continued to do so for another 12 years, commuting back and forth weekly from Charlottetown to Toronto. When I retired in June of 2016, my friend curiosity got the better of me and I began to crunch some numbers. I mean, for the first time in our relationship I wasn’t going anywhere at the end of the weekend.
During those 12 years of commuting, and taking holidays into account, Heather and I spent 2,600 nights apart. That comes out to a total of just over 371 weeks, or if years are your unit of measurement, in our first 12 years, we spent just over seven of them apart.
Just as an aside here, come June I’ll have been retired for seven years, or the same amount of time we spent apart in the first 12 years. I remember sitting on our back deck the Saturday after my last show, and Heather came out and we wondered how we did it for 12 years to arrive at this point. The only answer is you do what you need to do to make it work. And we made it work.
Prior to 2016, the most consecutive nights we spent together was 21. She dropped me off at the airport in Charlottetown on a Sunday night over 450 times and we got so good at it, in the end the tires barely stopped turning and I was already in the security line. As I reflected back over my career, I was also curious about some other numbers as well. But the granddaddy of them all was wondering how many times I had done the weather. As it turns out, a lot.
I was at AM for 18 years full-time and five years part time. For the first six years, I did six weather reports a day, an average of 220 days a year. That was with four weeks holidays, 10 statutory holidays and of course weekends. In those six years, I did 7,920 forecasts. For the next 12 years, I negotiated 10 ‘leave of absence days’ to increase, if only by a fraction, my time home on the Island, so my average days working per year dropped to 210. That comes out to 17,640 weather reports I did in that dozen years. Add them together, and throw in the 1,000 I did in my five years of part time fill-ins, and I did roughly 26,560 weather forecasts. This number is no big deal and only means something to me, but if you had asked me in June of 2016 how many weather reports I did, I would have thought it would have been somewhere in the range of 10,000.
I guess at the end of the day, it’s like the odometer on your vehicle. You look down and the readout says tens of thousands of kilometres traveled, but you aren’t exactly sure how they all got there.
