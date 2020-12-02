I wish to comment on Minister Steven Myers’ statement published by CBC on November 17 regarding the appeal by PEI Energy Corporation to IRAC re: the denial of a permit by the Rural Municipality of Eastern Kings for the construction of a wind farm at East Point.
Minister Myers can ask Islanders for their opinion on the project and the expansion of wind energy on PEI and he can ask Islanders if they wish to continue to make investments in renewable energy. The decision to move forward though, lies with the people who reside in the affected communities.
The IRAC appeal is an attempt to overturn council’s decision. The PEI Energy Corporation put all resources into this location with the thought they wouldn’t hear ‘no’. The work the corporation did was to meet the requirements of the official plan and bylaws to make an application to seek approval of the project. Council then did their work, studied all of the information and data put forward by all parties and made their decision. The failure to plan for a ‘no’ answer was irresponsible. During 24 years in the military we were taught to always have a Plan B and a Plan C. Appealing this decision interferes with a municipalitity’s right to self determination. RMEK had $17,483.55 in unbudgeted legal fees as of 2020/03/20 in a previous IRAC appeal filed by PEI EC against a building permit issued by RMEK.
The hit to the ratepayers of Eastern Kings for council to have to appeal at yet another tribunal will also be costly to community.
I take great umbrage that Minister Myers ties people’s support for renewable energy to this project. If he was informed, he would know that in the multitude of presentations made at public meetings and in response to the Environmental Impact Assessment that most of the presenters supported renewable energy but objected to the razing of the fourth largest old growth forest and wetland in PEI.
In the recent fiscal update the Minister of Finance clearly stated one of PEI’s goals was to be a net zero emissions province. The definition of net zero emissions just released by the federal government in Bill C21 the Climate Accountability Act states all emissions produced are absorbed through trees, plants and wetlands or buried through carbon capture technologies.
Destroying the fourth largest old growth forest and wetland area in PEI removes one of PEI’s best resources in the realizations of this goal. By preventing the ruination of this important natural habitat for animals and birds, PEI would reap the benefit of protecting a huge carbon sink and take an important step in reaching its net zero goal.
Presumably the PEI EC will take a financial hit for having to relocate and go through another environmental review, but the importance of saving one of PEI’s last great habitats must surely be worth the cost.
Dave Fletcher,
East Point
