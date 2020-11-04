As much as the pandemic has been challenging we are seeing an ocean of equalizers throughout.
This past week the Be a Santa to a Senior was cancelled due to COVID. The program ensured seniors across the province would receive at least one gift over the Christmas holidays.
Some of the recipients continue to live in their own homes, others are isolated. Some have no relatives or friends to share holiday gatherings or celebrations while others don’t have it within themselves to exert energy on shopping or gift giving for any number of reasons.
The program’s importance is reflected in items printed on a Wish Lists. Most, in the past, were modest requests such as a candy bar, shirt, mittens, socks, nightdress, even something as trivial as Kleenex.
While on hold for now the need for the program clearly exists.
This is where Cheryl King jumps into the picture.
Ms King is well known for her work in the canteen at the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre. Her network of friends and acquaintances is widespread.
In the past few years she has seen first-hand how receptive the public is to provide gifts for seniors, so much so she has volunteered to guide the initiative along a slightly different path.
Initiatives, as so many others, require this kind of motivated leadership.
Gift items can be dropped off at the Down East Mall on November 20 and 27 from 10 am to noon on both days. Ms King will have a table there.
An echoed shout-out this week also came from a variety of sources on social media. It called for anyone feeling the financial pinch to reach out and a food parcel would be left at their home, no accountability and no questions asked.
Both causes are anonymous and wouldn’t happen without the generosity of caring people.
While many of the recipients of these good deeds are faceless the acts of kindness themselves will long be remembered.
Something the pandemic has taught us is an awareness that everyone is on the same playing field, not necessarily financially but physically - COVID doesn’t differentiate.
With this, heightened peripheral vision sees needs where in past they may not have been quite so obvious.
Hence the seeds of awareness, coupled with creativity, are planted.
Now, just as the cooler autumn weather reminds us of the urgency to get things done so too is the obligation to reach out to those around us.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
