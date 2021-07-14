I’ve actually missed seeing a tiny perfect hand imprint on the wall in the kitchen. There’s one there now, and it’s been there for more than a week. Normally it would drive me crazy. Not this time.
I’ve also missed walking barefoot and stepping on all kinds of small assorted plastic toys strewn about the family room in the basement. I’ve missed watching someone throw all the toys into the wading pool, and once they were all in there, throw them right back out.
I’ve missed seeing the cats being pried out from their hiding places just so they could be shown some affection. Subsequently I’ve missed seeing the cats sprint for cover. I’ve missed watching someone eat Goldfish snacks, first, putting one in their mouth, and then dropping the next three on the floor. I’ve missed seeing someone put their entire hand into a small container of yogurt. I’ve really missed seeing that hand then gleefully wipe its way across the table.
I have also missed having absolutely no idea where the TV remote is located, and at the very least wondering why it’s at the bottom of the stairs. I’ve missed having an entire freezer full of frozen yogurt tubes. I’ve missed hearing those comforting sobs at bedtime, only to have silence moments later.
I’ve missed not having a small tent in the extra bedroom. I’ve missed seeing the garage packed full of toys, bikes, strollers, beach tents, beach carts and roller blades. I’ve missed the shrieks of panic when a bee lands where it shouldn’t and the immediate comfort that follows when everybody quickly sees everything is alright. I’ve missed the food Olympics and especially the event where you see who can throw the farthest. I’ve missed big sister always looking out for little sister.
I’ve missed my family. For 520 days.
Last Tuesday at 5:31 pm, the car with Ontario plates arrived in the driveway. My daughter Sarah, her husband Pete and two of my grandkids, Paisley, who is 5, and Savannah who is 2, quickly popped out. Savannah was 7-months-old the last time I saw her. It was out of the car ... and into isolation. Both Pete and Sarah are fully vaccinated, and both were rapid tested at the bridge, and both were negative. But the province still required an eight-day isolation, which admittedly I hadn’t completely thought through on my end.
We have a complete two bedroom, family room, bathroom, and eating area set up in the basement. But what we missed was Heather still having appointments on the horizon and COVID protocols requiring that if you were in a household where someone was isolating, you couldn’t enter the buildings you needed to. Long story short, Heather moved to her parents for eight days, and paid us some carefully socially- distanced visits, while I isolated with the kids. You do what you have to do. Our eight days are now up, and we are free to travel the Island to start on their pretty big ‘to-do’ list.
I have another daughter and two more grandkids coming in August. No isolation required.
I’ve never really missed having to isolate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.