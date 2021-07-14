He is both the ‘roar of the hurricane and the eye of the storm’. As we felt strong winds and heavy rains last week, this kind of metaphor is striking to say the least. It’s used to describe Halifax-based singer-songwriter Ben Caplan and if you happened to catch his show at Kings Playhouse last fall, you’ll know exactly what it means. Caplan has an uncanny ability to channel both wild abandon and quiet introspection. As he prepares to release Recollection - a retrospective collection of stripped back re-interpretations of songs from across his catalogue - we’re thrilled he’s making a summertime stop in Georgetown this Friday, July 16 at 7:30 pm.
Caplan’s songwriting pulls from many diverse influences but both his music and his lyrics regularly draw from his Jewish heritage. Often mixing biblical imagery and klezmer inflected melodies, he re-appropriates ancient sounds and themes with a decidedly contemporary twist.
As we settle into summer, our programming at the Playhouse is also in full force. Thursday evenings, join us for the ever popular Haunted Georgetown. This year, the tours will be led by actor/playwright Benton Hartley, and he has a number of new stories up his sleeve.
For those looking for something a little whimsical, we’re pleased to present Unalarming Events every Saturday at noon.
In Georgetown, the town emergency alarm sounds at noon every day. In response, our Unalarming Events seek to calm, inspire and bring joy. The events vary from dance workshops to singing bowl meditations - check in on our social media, website or give us a call to see the events happening each Saturday.
Our beloved Sunday afternoon High Teas return this summer. This year, we’re breathing even more life into the delightful afternoon with live music and lawn games, and of course a traditionally inspired, locally infused High Tea.
This Sunday, July 18, Jo-Anne Ford and Michael Buell join us as musical guests.
If you have a budding performer in your life, our performing arts camps continue throughout the summer. Welcoming children ages 6-13, our week-long camps are filled with singing, acting, dancing and creating.
Our numbers continue to be limited for all of our shows and events and we invite you to book your tickets in advance. As a community based venue, we seek to be accessible to all. If price is a barrier, please don’t hesitate to contact us about our community tickets and scholarships.
For more information about any of our shows and events visit: www.kingsplayhouse.com and on Facebook at The Kings Playhouse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.