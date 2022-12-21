The end of the year marks the time for a new beginning for many, a time when resolutions are made and some vow to slough off bad habits.
But it also leads into, in this hemisphere anyway, some long dark cold days. Days that make you want to curl up on a comfy couch and wait for spring.
Yet, if one dares to venture off that couch there is much to do and see.
Sure the journey of holidaying can knock the stuffing right out of some people, but getting out and taking on what winter has to offer is a far better solution than hiding away.
Skiing, snowshoeing, or walking if the white stuff doesn’t accumulate and stick around.
And if there is snow, all the more fun for those who prefer to hit the trails on a snowmobile.
If the outdoors doesn’t float your boat just think of all the other possibilities.
Volunteering with one of the many organizations or service clubs that are scattered from one end of the Island to the other.
And then there is Community School. The organization has been around for several decades and at its heart it is a place where people can go to learn something new, meet new friends and catch up with old ones.
Check out the lineup of courses on the organization’s Facebook page, PEI Association of Community Schools.
You might just find your new niche or revive a long dormant talent you forgot you had.
