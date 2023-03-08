Thelma MacDonald has always had an interest in community with an eye turned to ways to make improvements.
It was in that frame of mind she served as the first female mayor in the Town of Souris from 1988 to 1990.
“I thought I could make a difference in the town,” she said.
She was quick to note she wasn’t the first woman on council as Joyce (Bubby) MacLellan served prior to her own stint as mayor. She said when diving into any project over the years she had never stopped to think about barriers.
“If you think you can help anybody or your community you should put yourself out there and just do it,” she added.
Growing up on the family farm in Ten Mile House, Ms MacDonald, the second youngest of 13 children, was working in the barn and helping out around the house at a young age.
“My day started early in the morning taking care of the animals,” she said.
She was 5 years old when she persuaded her parents to let her go to school with her older sisters.
Fast forward a few years and at age 15 she moved to the city and went first to Notre Dame Convent and then Prince of Wales College. In 1956 she graduated with a teacher’s license.
At that time she thought she would be teaching for the rest of her life, but three years later she married her husband Clarence and they moved to Souris.
“I gave up teaching to become a full-time wife and mother,” she said, noting she has no regrets whatsoever.
“Those were the happiest days of my life - lots of work and lots of fun.”
Though she never returned to teaching, Ms MacDonald did return to the workforce in 1975 after her youngest son started school. She worked in several places including MacPhee’s Home Hardware and IGA, retiring in 2015.
Whether at work or out in the community, judging by the long list of her advocacy over the years, the Order of Canada recipient has certainly made a difference in the lives of many people.
Added to her longtime service on town council, Ms MacDonald volunteered on hospital boards, with Girl Guides, Home and School, other school mentoring programs, St Mary’s Catholic Women’s League and other church initiatives, the Silver Threads Seniors Club and Colville Manor.
There are too many people to mention who have helped right alongside her in whatever venture she tackled, Ms MacDonald said.
In her experience people are sometimes reluctant to volunteer, but once asked they are willing and end up realizing there is fun to be had and always something to learn.
When there is a cause or an issue to be dealt with Ms MacDonald’s no-nonsense approach has always been welcome.
“There is no point in talking about it, let’s do something,” is a phrase she has uttered many times over the years.
Ms MacDonald’s work has not gone unnoticed over time.
In addition to receiving the Order of Canada in 1991, she has also received accolades from the Guiding movement and Catholic Women’s League, was awarded three Jubilee Medals and was named PEI Senior Citizen of the Year and Eastern Kings Citizen of the year.
Looking back Ms MacDonald said everything she has done over the years has been done to create better circumstances for all.
But she said the real heroes in her mind come from the generation before.
“Our parents were the real backbone of this country,” she said.
