Thelma MacDonald of Souris has spent many years on town council and just as long volunteering out in the community. Charlotte MacAulay photo

Thelma MacDonald has always had an interest in community with an eye turned to ways to make improvements.

It was in that frame of mind she served as the first female mayor in the Town of Souris from 1988 to 1990.

Thelma MacDonald was the first female mayor of Souris. Submitted photo

