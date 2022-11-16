When I was doing Canada AM, I used to love it when the show would go on location, and I really enjoyed it when I would get the chance to broadcast from Europe, something I did 16 times. This included shows from France, Great Britain and Ireland. It was great. We’d fly over a day or two in advance, usually direct to our destination, and the best of all? Because of the time change, the show generally started at 11 am or noon to match 6 am in Canada. It was perfect.
But, having just returned from hosting my fourth river cruise, I am reminded again about the problem with Europe.
Living in PEI, getting to Europe is always an adventure, because with few Halifax exceptions, you always have to fly to Montreal or Toronto to get there. Years ago the airline powers that be decided it would be fun to schedule these seven or eight-hour flights to Europe to arrive at seven in the morning, when your chances of getting into your hotel are pretty much zero. On this most recent trip, we flew PEI-Toronto-Frankfurt-Budapest. That took a total of 20 hours. We arrived at the airport here at 11 am, and arrived on the ship in Budapest at noon the next day. The time change I loved so much when I was working, was now working against me.
I don’t know about you, but I’m not a plane sleeper, so I wasn’t exactly bright-eyed and bushy-tailed when I arrived. The first rule after morning arrival when visiting Europe, is to do everything in your power to stay awake for as long as you can. Sure, the bed looked inviting, but I knew if I went to bed at noon, the entire trip would be out of whack. I wondered if perhaps a short ‘nap’ might be in order. I tried, but was worried I would fall asleep. I hung in there, by not napping.
These cruises have a welcome reception, and I joined our gang about 5:30 pm local time, 10:30 pm in PEI, and decided to have a cocktail. I don’t know why I selected a martini, and I clearly don’t know what enticed me to get another. Then it was off to dinner, where I had a glass or two of wine to go with my meal, something I rarely ever do at home. But, hey, I was on vacation.
I can’t tell you how tired I was, but I was tired enough that when my Caesar salad arrived I quickly ate the small three-inch piece of bacon sitting on top. Except it wasn’t a piece of bacon. It was an anchovy. I hate anchovies. All the wine in the world wasn’t going to wash that taste away. I should also mention at this point that alcohol is the arch enemy of carbs, which I consume very few of these days.
By this time I was falling asleep on my feet, and I headed back to my cabin to hit the sack. I drew the curtains for complete darkness and my head hit the pillow at 9 pm, 2 am in PEI. I rolled over once and looked at the clock and it was 9:20 and I was wide awake. Oh boy. I was clearly over tired and too tired to sleep. Now what?
It was 9:20 am the next morning.
I had missed the morning walking tour, which was okay because I had done it before, but I also missed breakfast. Due to the previous night’s beverage consumption I was pretty sure I needed a McDonald’s cheeseburger (or two). Ever looked for a McDonald’s in Budapest? I settled for a plate of eggs and ham at a small local bistro.
Our tour continued and we had a great time but the elephant in the room for me was the trip home was always in the back of my mind. I was up at 3:30 am in Prague on Friday morning to come home, and I arrived in PEI at 1 am Sunday. Right, I lost a whole day there.
So, back to the problem with Europe. It’s in Europe.
