Dennis King knows that the best defence is a good offence. So when the Official Opposition asked a question about his wife’s business receiving a $100,000 federal tourism grant, he responded to Peter Bevan-Baker with anger and an accusation of misogyny.
When the Green leader tried to turn to a new topic, the premier and Steven Myers put on a churlish display of legislative decorum, with Myers calling him gutless, phony and a chicken and the premier sarcastically chirping to his inquisitor ‘don’t stop now.’
And you wonder why people don’t respect politicians.
If Myers were still in opposition, he would ask the same question 100 times out of 100, use far stronger language and tone, and not stop at a single question. For years, he led opposition attacks on egaming and PNP that were far more personal and aggressive.
Roles change when you are in government, but it does not change the fact the question asked was not only fair, but necessary.
The premier’s wife, Jana Hemphill, has operated a successful equestrian centre for many years, including related summer camps. The $100,000 ACOA grant, which she has since declined, was one of 13 projects announced under a $1.3 million Covid tourism relief fund for the central part of the Island. Hemphill’s project proposed expanding indoor riding capacity to attract more out-of-province visitors.
Bevan-Baker’s question stirred heated reaction both inside and outside the legislature. Many Island Tories were privately outraged when the list of recipients was released and Hemphill’s name was on it. They clearly anticipated the inevitable hullabaloo. Others viewed it as an unfair attack on a female entrepreneur and an attempt to define her, by who she married.
It certainly is not the latter.
The role of the Official Opposition is to hold government accountable and ask sometimes uncomfortable questions. The Opposition did its job. In hindsight perhaps a female MLA may have been better positioned to ask about Storybook Adventures and Natures Retreat Inc rather than Bevan-Baker (if you could anticipate the visceral response). The following day Karla Bernard skillfully challenged King on what he considers misogyny.
Jana Hemphill is not defined by her husband, but nor is the family immune from the impact - good and bad - of their collective decision that saw King run for party leadership and ultimately premier. This is a family with considerable political savvy; they did not enter politics blind.
Part of the expectation of anyone seeking to become premier is that they will be held to a higher standard - as every premier before has been. Dennis King has spoken about the need for a high bar of accountability. He knows fair scrutiny can extend to immediate family.
Our provincial history is riddled with abuses of power, greed and favouritism. Optics matter for a reason. People must have faith that the system is operating fairly.
A grant is not a loan. We do not know what the vetting process was, other than Hemphill’s file was transferred by ACOA to New Brunswick for a decision. We do not know who in ACOA had input, or how many businesses applied and were rejected for support.
Many in tourism are struggling, which makes the appearance of a $100,000 grant to the premier’s wife, at a minimum, eyebrow raising when viewed through a political prism. It was imperative the premier be asked directly.
In a statement to CBC, Hemphill said she believed she could separate her business, of which she is 100 per cent owner, from her husband’s role as premier. No doubt she could put the grant to good use. The challenge is the business is located on the same property as the family home. When you enhance the business infrastructure, you increase the value of the property, including the home, which would result in the premier’s net worth increasing.
That’s a benefit. ACOA should have flagged it.
Hemphill faced a damned if you do, damned if you don’t scenario. She decided not to tell the premier about the application, believing it unnecessary. Not consulting resulted in a political firestorm due to her self-described naive belief she could separate her business from King’s job as premier.
Politics is never easy for either those elected or their families. This does not mean we should avoid asking tough questions. Without oversight and transparency democracy’s foundation cracks, which is a far more dangerous outcome than ruffling feathers in the legislature.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
(1) comment
This was a question that demanded asking. The childish, bullying that followed from the government of the day was absolutely outrageous. Minister Myers is an embarrassment.
