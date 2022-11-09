It turned out to be a lot harder than I thought to spend money in Europe, or at least to figure out what kind, and exactly how much, money you were spending.
Our river cruise took us to five countries. Going in, I assumed the Euro would work wherever we went. Well, yes and no. All the countries, Hungary, Slovakia, Austria, Germany and the Czech Republic, or Czechia, are in the European Union, so travel was easy. I never took out my passport once. Money, not so easy.
In Hungary, they use the Forint. They will accept the Euro, but pricing is in Forints and you’re never quite sure of the exchange. In Slovakia, Austria and Germany, the Euro is the currency, but in Czechia, when we were in Prague, the currency was the Koruna, and only the Koruna. The tourist restaurants offered to take the Euro, but the exchange rate was not pegged and varied wildly. I can only imagine what it would be like if IRAC was in charge of the Czech Koruna.
So, it turns out you needed knowledge of three currencies to be completely comfortable spending money. I had downloaded an app called the ‘World Currency Converter’ and it became my new best friend. In Budapest we strolled through the Central Market checking out paprika prices in Forints and I was able to convert that to Canadian in a flash.
Then came the cigar store incident.
Our ship had a wonderful outdoor smoking area at the back, and I thought it might be nice to have a cigar or two with my daughter Lindsay’s partner Jeff and his dad, who were also on the trip. Our weather was pretty decent. I decided one morning to go out, find a store, and purchase nine cigars, thinking three each during the trip.
With my exchange rate converter in hand, I left for a store with the giveaway name of The Cigar Tower. Just before going in, I got on the app and gave myself a quick refresher on the exchange rate between the Forint and Canadian dollar. One thousand Forints was $3.35, about a three-to-one ratio. Got it. All I needed to do was go in, check out the selection, remember the exchange rate and make my selections. Simple.
I went in and immediately forgot the exchange rate. Moreover, I was completely overwhelmed by the selection and the over-my-shoulder at all times clerk, while at the same time trying to give the appearance of a tourist who did not want to be taken advantage of. Did I mention I had the wrong glasses? If ever a situation called for my reading glasses, and not my distance glasses, this was it. I did not have time to walk back to the boat to get my reading glasses.
I began to browse and was having a tough time reading the prices of the cigars, which were conveniently in the smallest print you could imagine. In order to continue the guise of knowing what I was doing, I would go to a box, carefully look it over, pick up a cigar and look at it (for no apparent reason) and grab three of them. I did that three times. Each time the cigars got a little bigger. I quickly found out the prices did the same.
I took my nine cigars over to the cash. The clerk had a smile on his face that, had I been paying attention, foreshadowed what was to come. He tallied the purchase quicker than I could wipe the sweat from my forehead which had dripped into my eyes. A couple of drops landed on my (distance) glasses. My total was 65,000 Forints. I had absolutely no idea how much I had just spent, but he did throw in a free book of matches, in very nice black and gold packaging. I confidently pulled out my credit card and paid, then made my way out, wondering just how much 65,000 Forints was. On the street I got out the calculator and punched in the numbers. It was $217 Canadian for nine cigars, or $24.11 per cigar. Way, way out of my price range.
I convinced myself to feel like a winner though, because that was a pretty impressive free book of matches I scored. Did I mention I think I still had jet lag?
