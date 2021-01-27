It’s been a good season so far for the Montague Curling Club.
After hosting the provincial Scotties last year before the pandemic brought an abrupt end to the season, the club has hosted a couple of provincial events early in 2021.
Earlier this month, the provincial under-18 boys’ and girls’ curling championships were held in Montague, with four teams on each side including a local female team.
This past weekend the club went from young to old, with the provincial Masters 60-plus tournament coming to town. There were seven teams, once again with a local women’s team. This event was originally awarded to the Charlottetown Curling Club before they shut down for the season due to a broken ice plant.
In late February, Montague will host the provincial mixed championship. Although the province’s current pandemic regulations greatly limit attendance for these events, with a maximum of 50 people including the curlers and coaches, it’s still a feather in the club’s cap.
The club will also be well-represented at the provincial Scotties this weekend in O’Leary. Darlene London’s team, all from Montague, will challenge 11-time provincial champ Suzanne Birt and her team, who live in Charlottetown but represent the Montague club. They made the move last year to get used to the ice for provincials and ended up making a strong run at the national Scotties.
This year, Team Birt decided to continue practising in Montague because according to Birt, the club has the best ice and the best rocks on PEI and the conditions are similar to those seen at nationals. That’s high praise for the club’s manager and ice technician Larry Richards, and good reason for the club to continue hosting prestigious events.
Josh Lewis
