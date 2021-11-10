Here we all are on the cusp of the holiday season, what some may refer to as our second Covid Christmas.
Another year of pared back events and smaller gatherings.
The generosity of so many individuals and groups in our society will no doubt bring cheer to many who might otherwise be without.
Work is underway to ensure some things remain the same for our vulnerable seniors who have been more isolated than most throughout this unprecedented time.
Santas for Seniors, which is organized for a second year by volunteers, is gearing up to spread joy in the Three Rivers and Belfast area through a gift-giving campaign.
Students and youngsters who play hockey and ringette are answering the call to pitch in with homemade greeting cards.
Colville Manor in Souris has put out the call for gifts as well.
Aside from our seniors there are others who need a helping hand when it comes to ensuring the Christmas season is a time of joy for their families.
Coordinated efforts are underway with Souris Food Bank and the Souris Lions Club to pack and deliver the makings for a Christmas feast to homes across that region. The Montague Food Bank is working on Christmas hampers for their clients as well.
The Montague Lions will soon be gathering donations for their annual toy campaign as well.
Those are but a few of the dozens of events which will take place over the next couple of months all with the spirit of giving at the core.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.