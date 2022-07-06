After 35 years running The Store in Belle River, owner Elizabeth Gillis has decided it’s time to retire.
The convenience store closed the end of June and the post office on site is expected to close by the end of July, resulting in a loss of services for area residents.
“It has been an absolute honour running this store in this community,” she said. “Right from the get-go, the community has embraced the business and supported it. It’s been a pleasure.”
The store had several owners prior to Ms Gillis taking ownership. She said she will likely sell the building, adding the loss of the post office will leave more of a void than the store itself.
Ms Gillis said having the post office for the last 20 years or so enabled her to keep the store running, otherwise it might have closed sooner.
A spokesperson for Canada Post said postal customers will be directed to the Montague Post Office to pick up parcels and mail requiring a signature. Mail delivery to community mailboxes in Belle River will not be affected.
“We will consult with the community on next steps for their post office,” the spokesperson said, adding Montague was chosen over the Eldon and Murray River Post Offices because it has better hours and a larger facility.
Any Belle River customers with questions about their services can contact Canada Post by visiting canadapost.ca/support or by calling 1-866-607-6301.
Previously The Store had gas pumps and was quite busy compared to recent years, but Ms Gillis acknowledged little stores like hers are a dying breed.
Ruth Compton Brouwer’s 2021 book, All Things in Common: A Canadian Family and its Island Utopia, explores the early 20th century history of the area’s Compton families, which pooled their money to create several businesses under the name B. Compton Limited, including a store that is the predecessor of the current one.
Ms Compton Brouwer, a professor at King’s University College at Western University in Ontario, wrote that the retail store provided families in the Compton company groceries and other supplies on an as-needed basis free of charge.
A new store on the site was built by B. Compton Limited in 1937 under the direction of Hector D. Compton. The company ended in 1947, after which merchant and politician Dan Compton operated the store until the 1980s.
The closure of the present-day store and its convenience factor will be a big loss for the area, said Garth Gillis, mayor of the Rural Municipality of Belfast.
“It’s always sad when you lose a small business in a rural community. That store (or prior versions) has been there for probably 100 years.”
He said the Belle River Post Office likely serves about half the people in the surrounding areas.
The mayor wished Ms Gillis the best in her retirement. She moved into Belle River itself in recent years after living in neighbouring Melville for decades, and plans to spend more time with her new grandson.
