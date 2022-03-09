It didn’t take long for politicians to stand up and take notice once cracks in the system were laid bare last week by Graphic reporter Rachel Collier.
The ground-breaking Through the Cracks, on the state of Mental Health in PEI struck a nerve.
In the PEI legislature, just hours after the first of a four-week series was released, opposition MLAs peppered the King government with questions on the inadequate services for Islanders dealing with mental health and addictions issues.
The saddest reality that came from the exchange is the fact the highest ranking officials in the province are so blatantly unaware of how the system isn’t working for everyone.
Premier King had no idea of the unequal access to opioid replacement therapy. And he appeared appalled by it.
Of course the premier isn’t expected to know everything that transpires in government, but where is the disconnect?
It is glaringly obvious the disconnect is within government. A PEI doctor has repeatedly brought the inadequacies to the attention of the Department of Health and Wellness and Health PEI, but according to the premier not once has he heard of it.
Well now he knows. So too does the rest of PEI and that is what great journalism is all about.
Let’s hope after reading this week’s installment the powers that be will take a hard look at their arrangement with the Salvation Army when it comes to adequate services for the Island’s homeless population.
