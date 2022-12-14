Numbers show that in 2022 there was a family doctor for every 1,354 Islanders. Yet, 26,000 names remain on a waiting list and if the number of family doctors has increased slightly, access to care still comes up short.
In 2021, by the numbers, there was one family doctor for every 1,325 people.
The PEI Medical Society said that in 2021 it recruited 31 new physicians to work in the province but Health PEI’s 2022 annual report shows the actual number of doctors only went up by seven.
There were 114.85 specialists and 124.15 family physicians here in 2021, combining for 239 physicians. In 2022 there were 126.65 family doctors and 119.4 specialists, for a total of 246.
Another complicating factor is PEI’s rising population, estimated by Statistics Canada to be 170,688 in July 2022, up by 6,370 compared to 2020.
Part of the PEI Medical Society’s efforts to recruit doctors include a partnership with the Department of Health and Wellness and Health PEI called Physicians Recruiting Physicians.
As part of that program, Chief Physician Recruiter, Dr Megan Miller, undertakes a number of initiatives to interact with potential physicians, including going on recruiting missions.
With the current health care crisis unfolding across the country, it really is a seller’s market and unfortunately, the provinces are buyers.
Dr Miller said the goal is to find the right candidate who wants to practise general medicine in a rural province.
“We spend a lot of time and effort trying to identify which physicians would have the interest and a desire to work in this type of environment.”
“For example, recruiting physicians who do inner-city medicine in Toronto, that probably isn’t going to be a great fit for them, from an interest standpoint, when they come to PEI.”
The physician’s family must also be considered.
“If a physician comes here and has employment that’s great, but if their partner can’t find employment that will be a big challenge in retaining that position.”
“Recruiting doctors is one thing, but creating an environment where they want to stay and retaining those positions is another thing and equally as important.”
With the efforts of the Medical Society being successful, but not successful enough to make a real difference when the system is hemorrhaging doctors, some are looking for other solutions.
Former family physician Herb Dickieson believes one of the solutions is to change how doctors are educated.
Dr Dickieson has been a long-time advocate of opening a medical school on PEI, an idea the current government gave the go-ahead with UPEI in 2021.
He believes that by opening a medical school and increasing the number of residency seats in the province’s successful Family Physician Residency Program, the province will have greater access to doctors.
Another aspect is continued education, which is required of every doctor.
Currently, doctors in PEI have to travel to Toronto, Montreal or Halifax to take their continued education courses, removing them from their patients. A medical school would solve that, Dr Dickieson said.
Not everyone agrees.
Michele Beaton, the Green Party’s critic for Health and Wellness, is concerned a medical school is being overhyped as a solution.
“I’ve asked a lot of questions on it during this sitting and my biggest concern is the costs for the medical school have went from $50 million to $122 million. I can’t even get anyone to give me a business case on it or explain when this will have an impact on our recruitment.”
Ms Beaton said there are currently only five residency spots in the province, despite the program having an 80 per cent retention rate.
“If we have such a great retention rate coming out of that program, and for a few hundred thousand dollars we could increase the seats, why don’t we?”
Attempts to speak with Health Minister Ernie Hudson were unsuccessful.
In a short written statement, Senior Communications Officer Ron Ryder said the government is focusing on using financial incentives to remain competitive when it comes to hiring and retaining physicians.
