The price of gas dropped late last week and many applauded the scant break of 4.5 cents at the pumps.
But wait, the price for a litre of self-serve, regular gasoline was a meager 84 cents in May 2020.
Fast forward to May 2022 and the price ranges from $2.05 to $2.06.
Not really much to celebrate as we edge closer to summer and relaxing drives around the Island or holidays to the mainland. (Our sincere condolences to the tourists)
The economic situation in this province is critical. Among the hardest hit are the Island’s seniors and others on fixed incomes.
Survival of the fittest doesn’t apply when income doesn’t come close to the outgo on a balance sheet.
So let’s look at the challenge facing PEI’s elderly population.
Some, perhaps many, are forced to juggle an annual income of $19,000 or less, when OAS (Old Age pension) and CPP (Canada Pension) are tallied. The amount varies from person-to-person. A government-issued supplement may apply too, but don’t look to get rich on it.
This in a time when the cost of food increases daily, along with electricity and home heating oil - essentials above all else.
Owning a vehicle in this province is crucial unless you live in a city or larger centre. And if you’re fortunate enough to own your own home there is the cost of insurance, maintenance and other incidentals.
The idea of being able to set funds aside at the end of the month for emergencies is a ludicrous notion.
In March the premier announced a one-time payment of up to $150 for low-income Islanders. This allegedly is forthcoming. Individuals earning less than $35,000 will receive $150. Those earning between $35,000 and $50,000 will receive $100.
Not much gratification to those who shut their home heating off in April, forced to choose between oil, electricity, food or prescriptions.
Compare that struggle to PEI MLAs who in January 2022 received a raise to take their pay cheques from $74,394 to $76,439.84.
There are no notches left on senior’s belts to tighten it. The struggle is real.
